Reimagined Manhattan Village Lands Nine New Top Retailers And Restaurants

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manhattan Village, located in the heart of Manhattan Beach, will welcome an exciting collection of dining, lifestyle, and retail establishments this year as it completes its major redevelopment project. Contemporary lifestyle and clothing retailers Faherty, Anthropologie, and Urban Outfitters will all open their doors at the newly reimagined center, catering to the stylish consumer looking for an elevated shopping experience.

The new eateries will include fast-casual options with Malibu-founded and celebrity favorite, SunLife Organics, and fresh desserts, made daily with Handel's Homemade Ice Cream and Yogurt. Guests looking for a unique, unforgettable culinary experience will find BOA Steakhouse and Sushi Roku, both opening in side-by-side seductively stylish interior/exterior design spaces and offering dry-aged prime steak and contemporary sushi, respectively. Also joining the best in class restaurants and dining options is quintessential American hamburger restaurant, Smashburger, and Silverlake Ramen, a wildly popular Los Angeles-based Japanese ramen bar.

This announcement comes after several new tenant additions to the $250 million redevelopment and large expansion project which began two years ago under the management of JLL. The curated, mixed open-air and enclosed experience space enticed a strong tenant mix, including the previously announced additions of JOEY Manhattan Beach, Vans, Mercado, CorePower Yoga, sweetgreen, Coreology Fitness Studios, Cyclebar, Dan Modern Chinese, Edo Bites, and Sidecar Doughnuts.

"We have been working on transforming Manhattan Village into a lifestyle center that offers something for everyone in the heart of the South Bay," said Don Ziss, General Manager of Manhattan Village. "We could not be more pleased to welcome these renowned establishments and think the local community will be equally thrilled."

The center's new design mimics the outdoor lifestyle of Los Angeles' South Bay, with enhanced walkways and an open-air plaza, created as a green space for people to gather, socialize and experience sophisticated coastal living at its best. Al fresco dining will also be a major allure as new and existing restaurant tenants offer new outdoor patio seating. Slated for full completion this year, the new Manhattan Village will be a 648,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor dining and shopping experience introducing modern luxury and coastal-chic true to the neighboring area, while embracing the allure and hometown feel of the West Coast lifestyle.

"We are bringing the best of LA to Manhattan Beach - high profile dining, fashion, beauty and even boutique fitness to complement our existing strong retail mix that includes such tenants as Apple, Sephora, Vans and Williams Sonoma," said Kristin Grove, Vice President of National Retail Leasing with JLL.

Renderings and additional information are available for press upon request, and guests are encouraged to visit www.shopmanhattanvillage.com to follow updates on the phased project, upcoming events, and new tenant opening dates.

About Manhattan Village Manhattan Village, a premier 44-acre regional, mixed-use shopping center in Manhattan Beach, CA is home to top retailers and offers premium shopping, dining, and entertainment. The Village Shops and Plaza consist of open-air dining featuring chef-inspired restaurants with best-in-class culinary artists and retail lifestyle space with a modern luxury feel reflective of the local beach community. Undergoing a $250 million redevelopment project set for completion in 2021, Manhattan Village will be a 648,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor shopping and dining experience. Manhattan Village is operated and managed by JLL. Visit our website www.shopmanhattanvillage.com for more details about upcoming promotions. For the latest news and updates, follow Manhattan Village on Facebook and Instagram, all with the handle name @ManhattanVillage.

About JLLJLL (JLL) - Get Report is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of December 31, 2020. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

About DWS GroupDWS Group (DWS) is one of the world's leading asset managers with USD 969bn of assets under management (as of 31 December 2020). Building on more than 60 years of experience, it has a reputation for excellence in Germany, Europe, the Americas and Asia. DWS is recognized by clients globally as a trusted source for integrated investment solutions, stability and innovation across a full spectrum of investment disciplines.

We offer individuals and institutions access to our strong investment capabilities across all major asset classes and solutions aligned to growth trends. Our diverse expertise in Active, Passive and Alternatives asset management - as well as our deep environmental, social and governance focus - complement each other when creating targeted solutions for our clients. Our expertise and on-the-ground-knowledge of our economists, research analysts and investment professionals are brought together in one consistent global CIO View, which guides our investment approach strategically.

DWS wants to innovate and shape the future of investing: with approximately 3,500 employees in offices all over the world, we are local while being one global team. We are investors - entrusted to build the best foundation for our clients' future.

