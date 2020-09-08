Reimagined Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure Encourages Canadians To Never Stop Running

This year's hybrid virtual and physical experience includes a refreshed app, customizable virtual runners; Iconic R&B artist Jully Black will kick off opening ceremonies

TORONTO, Sept. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - For almost three decades, the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure has united a collective of Canadians who are a force-for-life in the face of breast cancer. This year, being physically apart won't stop us from coming together to make a difference. The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) and CIBC are inviting people from coast to coast to coast to join the reimagined CIBC Run for the Cure, taking place on Sunday, October 4.

Cancer doesn't stop being a life-changing and life-threatening disease in the middle of a pandemic. Every day, more than 75 Canadians are diagnosed with breast cancer. As a higher risk population, people living with cancer rely on the same healthcare system that is still responding to COVID-19 and its impacts. Now more than ever, the cause needs widespread support to ensure that no Canadian has to face breast cancer alone.

"Thanks to significant investments in research, breast cancer survival rates are improving - they're now up to 88%. The efforts of our supporters are paying off and important progress is being made. But we still need to continue funding world-class research so that survival rates keep increasing," said Andrea Seale, CEO, Canadian Cancer Society. "For those living with and beyond breast cancer, we need to continue to support them as they navigate new challenges so they can live longer, fuller lives. Our Run participants belong to a powerful community - we are grateful for our supporters' commitment to the breast cancer cause during COVID and beyond."

Since we can't meet in person this year, the CIBC Run for the Cure has been transformed into a one-of-a-kind experience with both physical and virtual components. Through our refreshed, easy-to-use mobile app and website, participants can create and customize their own virtual runner, fundraise to unlock rewards and track their activity. On Run Day, participants will join our online opening ceremonies before heading out to walk or run in their neighbourhood.

"For 24 years as title sponsor, Team CIBC has proudly supported the CIBC Run for the Cure, raising over $54 million in support of the breast cancer cause - and though circumstances may be different, this year is no exception," said Laura Dottori-Attanasio, CIBC's Group Head of Personal and Business Banking, and Executive Run Sponsor. "I know that CIBC team members across Canada will rally in full force to support this important cause, which deserves our attention, time, and support as much as ever."

The opening ceremonies will be livestreamed on Canadian Cancer Society's Facebook and YouTube channels at 11:30 a.m. EST and will be hosted by the Run's 2020 spokesperson, Jully Black, the award-winning singer-songwriter dubbed Canada's Queen of R&B Soul. Jully has partnered with the Run to cheer on participants and supporters, and to empower all Canadians affected by breast cancer to never stop running. Viewers can also expect a high-energy warm-up and powerful performances from Barenaked Ladies, Jess Moskaluke and Carolyn Dawn Johnson.

Ms. Black is no stranger to cancer. Through her father's experience with breast cancer, she witnessed first-hand the toll it can take—both on people living with the disease and those who love someone living with it.

"I'm a proud supporter of the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure and the incredible way it enables people to live their best lives in the face of breast cancer," said Ms. Black. "Every dollar raised by the Run supports life-changing breast cancer research in Canada - research that has impacted the lives of countless Canadians, like my dad."

Jully has partnered with the Run to encourage Canadians to support the breast cancer cause, and in particular, the work of the Canadian Cancer Society, which changes the way breast cancer is treated, improves outcomes, and saves lives.

The Canadian Cancer Society is the largest charitable funder of breast cancer research in Canada and is the only organization that enables a national support system, including a nationwide helpline, that makes a real difference for people affected by breast cancer. The Run is the largest single-day, volunteer-led event in Canada in support of the breast cancer cause.

Canadians can register for or donate to the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The Cure at cibcrunforthecure.com.

About the Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run For The CureThe Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure is the largest, single-day, volunteer-led event dedicated to raising funds for the breast cancer cause. Last year, this national movement brought together over 85,000 participants and raised $17 million in 57 communities across Canada. Since the event began in 1992, the CIBC Run for the Cure has raised more than $462 million for breast cancer research and support. Donate or learn more at www.cibcrunforthecure.com.

About the Canadian Cancer Society The Canadian Cancer Society is the only national charity that supports Canadians with all cancers in communities across the country. No other organization does what we do; we are the voice for Canadians who care about cancer. We fund groundbreaking research, provide a support system for all those affected by cancer and shape health policies to prevent cancer and support those living with the disease.

About CIBCCIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 10 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. United under the bank's community investment initiative One for Change, CIBC and its team are committed to coming together to help people and communities realize their ambitions. In 2019, CIBC and its team invested $79 million in community organizations across Canada and the U.S. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/en/about-cibc/media-centre.html.

