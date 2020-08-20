Reimagine Classic Design: Zhiyun Announces CRANE 2S Gimbal

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhiyun, the world's leading gimbal manufacturer for cameras and smartphones, is pleased to announce the launch of the CRANE 2S gimbal. With the CRANE 2 series widely recognized as the exemplar of three-axis handheld gimbals for professional filmmakers, Zhiyun's CRANE 2S builds on that benchmark with greater load and size capacity and more filming flexibility. The upgraded algorithm system is tested and fine tuned to ensure reliable and excellent performance of Crane 2S, even in the most challenging environments.

The right tool for the job

Videographers have to constantly switch between different cameras to ensure they are using the optimal tools for the task at hand. CRANE 2S is ready to embrace this challenge. With highly optimized motors, CRANE 2S handles larger cameras such as the BMPCC 6K, Panasonic S1H, EOS 1DX Mark II with ease. The new generation 9 th Instune Algorithm ensures smooth, reliable performance even in time-sensitive tasks.

Ensuring users won't miss any critical shots, CRANE 2S features FlexMount System which greatly simplifies the setup process while at the same time securing your valuable camera gear with a double safety mechanism. For the first time in the industry, CRANE 2S comes with a quick release mount along with a safety knob on tilt axis which allows users to switch to vertical shooting in a snap without need of additional accessory installation.

The lightweight but strong carbon fiber handle of the CRANE 2S is another key feature that makes this a reliable and sturdy workhorse while offering more secure hand feel.

Ease of use, versatility, and gear safety

CRANE 2S is built on the classic design of CRANE 2 while reinvented in details. The new 0.96-inch OLED screen in the CRANE 2S offers a wider view that enable you to navigate through the entire menu system and switch between modes swiftly.

Brand new axis lock system is introduced to CRANE 2S. Once locked, the axis will stay absolutely still without any swinging, rest assure your camera equipment is 100% safe on the gimbal while traveling or in storage.

For boost real-life filming efficiency, CRANE 2S is equipped with multiple mounting points: a 1/4" screw hole on the back of the quick release base plate for the camera to shift between different devices such as sliders and tripods; Two 1/4" screw holes with crown gear and a 3/8" screw hole on the gimbal for creative adaptation. The TransMount Image transmitter can directly slide into the bottom of quick release base plate without screws.

Outstanding features for ultimate results

CRANE 2S also pushes boundaries with its film grade focus control ability. With a built-in focus control wheel and servo follow focus motor that realizes next level precision control, Crane 2S is ambitioned to escort your ultimate creative journey.

Zhiyun's CRANE 2S provides six gimbal modes with buttery smooth movement, satisfying all demands from basic to advanced: pan following, locking, following, full-range POV, Vortex mode, and Go mode. Advanced cinematic effects such as Panorama, Timelapse, Motionlapse, and Long Exposure Timelapse are easy to achieve with the CRANE 2S.

The TransMount ecosystem of accessories serves videographers with the TransMount image transmission system, monopod, mini dual grip, dual handle and more.

The CRANE 2S uses three removable 18650 Li-ion batteries, providing a standard 12-hour runtime. Videographers can easily extend the runtime with backup batteries.

Pricing and availability

Zhiyun CRANE 2S comes in three versions: 1) Standard package with a tripod at MSRP599; 2) Combo package including tripod, 3 extra batteries and TransMount Mini Dual Grip at MSRP649; 3) Pro package will be launched at around the end of August.

All packages are available on Zhiyun official online store.

Read more information about CRANE 2S features and CRANE 2S video

About ZHIYUN

Zhiyun Tech is a pioneer and a world leader in gimbals and stabilizers for both professional filmmakers and personal video creators. Zhiyun's innovative solutions and dedication to delivering products that go beyond customers' expectations strengthen the belief that everyone can be an excellent filmmaker with the right gimbal to equip with their shooting device. Learn more about Zhiyun Tech at www.zhiyun-tech.com or check us out on Facebook: @ ZhiyunGlobal or follow us on Instagram: @Zhiyun_Tech

