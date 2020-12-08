Reigning Champs Expands Path-To-College Business With CollegeAdvisor.com

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reigning Champs, the market leader in youth-sports experiences and path-to-college solutions, today announced the addition of personalized college advising platform CollegeAdvisor.com to its portfolio of businesses.

Founded in 2019 as Bullseye Admissions, CollegeAdvisor.com modernizes the general path-to-college process by offering high school students access to digital tools and personalized support to help organize, track and strengthen their college applications.

Through CollegeAdvisor.com's Admissions Success Programs, each student is matched with a dedicated and highly-trained admissions coach to build a customized game plan including 1-on-1 counseling, essay editing, interview prep and other specialty workshops.

CollegeAdvisor.com is the latest addition to Reigning Champs' collection of path-to-college solutions, which offer virtual recruiting and admissions services to high school student-athletes, non-athletes, and high school, club and college coaches.

Reigning Champs' largest path-to-college platform, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA), leverages over 20 years of proprietary data and technology to power the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network.

Reigning Champs brands have been responsible for placing student-athletes in over 90% of U.S. colleges and universities across 34 sports, and more than 9,500 college teams use Reigning Champs' software and services.

"College admissions is a stressful and overwhelming process for any high school student," said Reigning Champs CEO Luke Zaientz. "CollegeAdvisor.com will allow us to expand our focus beyond athletes and offer comprehensive, personalized support to any student on their journey from high school to college."

Reigning Champs works to create a path to college for all students, regardless of financial limitations and has helped over 35,000 qualified athletes based on financial need and military status. In 2019, Reigning Champs brands donated $25 million in services to deserving student-athletes and families.

"Like Reigning Champs, CollegeAdvisor.com is committed to equal opportunity for all students," said CollegeAdvisor.com Founder Brian Mitchell. "We believe in leveling the college admissions playing field for all students, which is why our platform's core management features will always be free. We will continue to donate services to students who do not have the means to afford admissions coaching or support, because we believe every student deserves the opportunity to continue their education."

Since its inception, CollegeAdvisor.com has donated over $110,000 in services to students through its National School Lunch discount program and CollegeAdvisor.com Scholars, which offers free admissions counseling to lower-income or first-generation college applicants.

