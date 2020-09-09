REI Systems Awarded GSA's Professional Services Schedule To Provide Integrated Consulting, Grants Management Support, And Business Program Management Services

STERLING, Va., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The General Services Administration (GSA) awarded REI Systems of Sterling, VA, the Professional Services Schedule (PSS). PSS is a government-wide schedule providing agencies a fast and effective contract vehicle to procure simple or complex fixed-price or labor-hour professional services. Like other GSA contract vehicles REI Systems has previously secured, PSS expedites delivery of consulting and program management support services to the government by simplifying the procurement process and increasing the speed of the purchasing cycle.

Under this newly awarded schedule, previously titled Mission Oriented Business Integrated Services (MOBIS), customers can draw upon REI Systems' full portfolio of Advisory Services, including Technology Business Management (TBM), Strategic Planning, Organizational Change Management, Organizational Development, Business Process Reengineering, Training, and Strategic Communications through Special Item Number (SIN) 541611.

REI Systems' Advisory Services practice complements our extensive experience advising federal agencies in implementing mission-focused technology solutions. "We integrate a curated set of services and take a bespoke approach in partnering with our customers to mature, optimize, and transform operations to accelerate business results while minimizing risks to mission impact," said REI Systems' Senior Director for Advisory Services, Indunil Ranaviraja.

REI Systems is recognized as a trusted advisor in helping the government establish and execute technology strategies and implement Mindful Modernization programs. "We understand the importance of bringing a holistic approach to helping government as it undertakes transformational change to solve their toughest challenges, drive business results, and achieve mission objectives. Our Advisory Services practice is a fast-growing part of REI Systems, so I am pleased that this PSS contract will make it even easier for customers to access REI's expertise," said Shyam Salona, REI Systems' CEO.

About REI SystemsREI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our 500+ problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill their missions more effectively. Our customers include Government Operations, Homeland Security, Health, Science, Financial Services, and State, Local, and Nonprofits. We take a Mindful Modernization approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Small Business Innovation Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain experts, management consultants, and best-fit technologies through agile execution, along with a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

