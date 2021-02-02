REI Systems Awarded $80M IT Modernization Contract By The United States Patent And Trademark Office Via GSA Alliant 2 GWAC

STERLING, VA, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Systems was selected by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Office of Trademarks to support application development and app modernization for nearly 20 mission-critical systems. These applications comprise the Trademark Product Line, one of four IT product lines within the recently introduced USPTO IT Product Catalog. Through these New Ways of Working, USPTO aims to link IT support and delivery with strategies and business objectives while modernizing the IT environment enhancing the user experience for USPTO staff, Trademark customers, and the general public.

"Federal Agencies are widely embracing REI's Agile Delivery Framework, and seeing mission benefits as development teams engage with end-users. This opens the door to what is possible through app modernization and emerging technologies," said REI Senior Director Samidha Manu, who continued, "I am excited that USPTO has selected REI as a partner in its IT Transformation journey and look forward to bring our passion for customer success and the Mindful Modernization® approach that we have successfully implemented at DHS, HHS, and GSA to the USPTO."

The Trademark Product Line consists of a series of systems and applications supporting the Trademark registration process - from application submission to attorney review to registration and continued use. As part of USPTO's New Ways of Working, REI's Agile teams of full-stack developers will follow our Mindful Modernization® approach - taking behavioral psychology, change management, and customer needs into account as we work to stabilize and modernize Trademark systems to support the issuance and maintenance of high-quality trademarks.

"REI has always focused on driving mission impact, that is why our first Federal customer - NASA - remains a customer after 30yrs," said REI COO Scott Fletcher, who continued, "this is our first prime contract with the USPTO, and I am confident that it will not be the last. 30yrs from now, I expect that USPTO and REI will still be partnering in supporting the Nation's entrepreneurs."

This contract, valued at nearly $80M with a period of performance of over 7 years, was procured through the General Services Administrations (GSA) Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) vehicle. Alliant 2 is a Best-in-Class GWAC providing access to companies, like REI Systems, that are on the front lines of IT Modernization, Systems Development, and Emerging Technologies.

REI Systems has delivered innovative solutions that empower people and impact millions of lives since 1989. Our nearly 600 problem-solving technologists and consultants are passionate about modernizing the government to fulfill its missions more effectively. Our customers include healthcare, national security, science and technology, and government operations in the federal, state, local, and non-profit sectors. We take a Mindful Modernization® approach in providing Application Modernization, Data Analytics, Grants Management, Innovation, and Research Programs, and Advisory Services. Delivering domain expertise, best-fit technologies through agile execution, and a commitment to customer service is the REI Way.

