REI Engineers, Inc. Charleston Branch Has A New Manager

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REI Engineers, Inc. is happy to announce that Charlie Arnold, PE, BECxP, CxA+BE, RRO will lead the Charleston, SC location as Branch Manager. He spent 2020 preparing to lead under this role and manages a team of sixteen (16) professionals. Prior to joining the Charleston team, Charlie spent nine (9) years leading the Building Enclosure Commissioning team for REI Engineers, Inc., working on projects for all of REI's branches throughout the eastern United States and overseas in a federal capacity.

Charlie brings twenty-seven (27) years of expertise to this role. He holds multiple Bachelor of Science degrees in Engineering from Drexel University and is a licensed professional engineer in sixteen (16) states. He is a Registered Roof Observer (RRO ®) from IIBEC, the International Institute of Building Enclosure Consultants and serves on the IIBEC Certified Building Enclosure Commissioning Provider (CBECxP ®) Task Force. He holds accreditations as a Building Enclosure Commissioning Process Provider (BECxP) and as an Accredited Commissioning Authority + Building Enclosure (CxA+BE) from the University of Wisconsin - Madison.

Currently, he and his team are providing design review services to the City of Charleston on the International African American Museum to ensure this landmark's success when it opens in 2022.

REI Engineers, Inc. (est. 1997) provides engineering consulting services, specializing in the science of roofing, waterproofing, exterior wall science, and pavement. REI is an employee-owned company of 90+ employees and has eight (8) offices located in the Carolinas, Florida, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. REI Engineers: Engineering solutions for tomorrow ®. www.reiengineers.com

