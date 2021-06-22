Regulatory Roadmaps - The Path To A Better Regulatory System For Businesses And All Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 22, 2021 /CNW/ -Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat A modernized Canadian regulatory system is fundamental to ensuring Canada's strong economic recovery from the pandemic.

A modernized Canadian regulatory system is fundamental to ensuring Canada's strong economic recovery from the pandemic. Continued progress in advancing regulatory reform efforts will improve transparency, reduce administrative burden, and advance regulatory harmonization.

Today, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, President of the Treasury Board, shared the Roadmaps resulting from the second round of Regulatory Reviews on clean technology, digitalization and technology neutral regulations, and international standards.

Regulatory Reviews help modernize Canada's regulatory system by evaluating outdated regulatory requirements and practices to reduce barriers to economic growth, competitiveness, and innovation. The ensuing Roadmaps outline a suite of initiatives and proposed timelines to support innovation and economic growth, while ensuring strong health, safety, security, and environmental protections.

Roadmaps from the second round of Regulatory Reviews support businesses through more than 30 proposals, which address issues and irritants raised by stakeholders, encourage the use of digital tools, support innovative technologies and approaches, and advance the development and use of international standards.

"Now more than ever, modernizing Canada's regulatory system is crucial to helping businesses and Canadians recover from the pandemic. Ongoing work on Regulatory Reviews will help support innovation and accelerate economic growth, creating a more agile regulatory system for all Canadians."

- The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos , President of the Treasury Board

The Regulatory Reviews were announced in Budget 2018 with Budget 2019 committing to make the results of the Regulatory Reviews public through the Regulatory Roadmaps. Budget 2021 proposes to provide up to $6 .1 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to continue the Regulatory Reviews and renew the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness.

.1 million over two years, starting in 2021-22, to continue the Regulatory Reviews and renew the External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness. Roadmaps include proposals, such as legislative and regulatory changes, updated policies and practices, and opportunities to leverage emerging technologies.

The External Advisory Committee on Regulatory Competitiveness recommended the themes in the second round of Reviews in an advice letter to the President of the Treasury Board.

