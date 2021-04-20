Registration Opens For ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference: The Largest Conference Dedicated To Diabetes, Prediabetes And Cardiometabolic Care

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists opened registration today for the ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference, taking place Thursday, Aug.

CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists opened registration today for the ADCES21 Virtual Annual Conference, taking place Thursday, Aug. 12 to Sunday, Aug. 15. The four-day conference focuses on topics impacting diabetes, prediabetes and cardiometabolic care including COVID-19 management, diabetes technology and therapeutics, new models of care and self-management behaviors.

120 sessions address key issues in diabetes and prediabetes care, education and support.

Highlights include a virtual exhibit hall with 35+ exhibitors showcasing the latest in diabetes technology and therapeutics, 120 education sessions across 7 tracks worth a total of 67 continuing education credits (available through Mon., Nov. 8) and live Q&A chats with session speakers.

Keynote speakers include Lee Prosenjak on Thursday inspiring attendees to find their why; Joshua Joseph, MD, MPH, FAHA, on Friday exploring anti-racist practices to improve diabetes care; William Cefalu, MD, on Saturday discussing precision medicine; and Jan Kavookjian, MBA, PhD, FAPhA on Sunday to help attendees convey the value of diabetes care and education specialists.

Themed days will feature sessions on key topics in care and education:

Thurs, Aug. 12 : Therapeutic Inertia.

: Therapeutic Inertia. Fri, Aug. 13 : Models of Care.

: Models of Care. Sat, Aug. 14 : Innovation in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics.

: Innovation in Diabetes Technology and Therapeutics. Sun, Aug. 15 : ADCES7 Self-Care Behaviors™.

Special events include hands-on virtual training rooms, education theaters and more than 75 posters on the latest in diabetes, prediabetes and cardiometabolic care.

For more information on ADCES21 or to register today, visit ADCES21.org. Members of the press may register for a press pass for access to the conference.

About the Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists:ADCES is an interdisciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving prediabetes, diabetes and cardiometabolic care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 12,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists and others, ADCES has a vast network of practitioners working to optimize care and reduce complications. ADCES offers an integrated care model that lowers the cost of care, improves experiences and helps its members lead so better outcomes follow. Learn more at DiabetesEducator.org, or visit us on Facebook or LinkedIn (Association of Diabetes Care & Education Specialists), Twitter (@ADCESdiabetes) and Instagram (@ADCESdiabetes).

