Registration Is Now Open For The National Virtual Pitch Contest For Entrepreneurs With Over $7,500 In Cash And Prizes

DETROIT, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Entrepreneurs Association will host a National Virtual Pitch Contest on Wednesday August 18, 2021 from 5pm to 7pm Eastern Time on Zoom. Contestants will have an opportunity to win over $7,500 in cash and prizes. The event was created to give entrepreneurs and small business owners an opportunity to receive national exposure, professional coaching, funding and other resources that can be used immediately for growth and expansion. The event is sponsored by Dell Technologies and Comerica Bank.

This competition is for existing businesses. Start-ups and established business owners are invited to apply. 10 finalists will be chosen to pitch their business ideas to a national audience for three minutes. A first and second place winner will be selected by a panel of judges. The first-place winner will receive a $2000 cash prize. The second-place winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. A third-place winner will be chosen by the audience and will receive a $500 cash prize. In addition, all three winners will receive Dell laptop computers and one-year memberships to the National Entrepreneurs Association. The event is open to the public and entry is free. Application deadline is July 1, 2021.

"This will be our third pitch contest. We began organizing these events in August of 2020 to help entrepreneurs deal with the impact of the pandemic. It has quickly become one of our greatest resources for entrepreneurs because we don't just offer money. We give entrepreneurs the ongoing resources and support needed to be successful. This includes national exposure, professional coaching, networking opportunities, training, funding and supplies," said National Entrepreneurs Association President, Dr. ZaLonya Allen.

NEA is a 501c3 member-based non-profit corporation that was created to empower entrepreneurs to grow through quality networking events and educational programs. Annual training conferences are held twice a year. Virtual pitch contests are also held twice a year. A certification program is offered once a year and networking events are held monthly. For more information or an application visit nationalentrepreneurs.org.

National Entrepreneurs Association 18444 W 10 Mile Rd Suite 103 Southfield, MI 48075 Contact: ZaLonya Allen, PhD Phone: (248) 416-7278 Email: 311901@email4pr.com

SOURCE National Entrepreneurs Association