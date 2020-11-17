Registration Closing Soon For St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend Virtual Experience On December 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend Virtual Experience presented by Juice Plus+® on Saturday, Dec. 5, is on track to bring thousands of worldwide participants together in support of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Registration closes on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and is running at a feverish pace, with nearly 15,000 people signed up to walk, run and fundraise for the St. Jude mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

The St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend Virtual Experience will unite thousands of worldwide participants for St. Jude.

Registered participants will receive a commemorative race number, distance-specific finisher medal and a premium long-sleeved tech shirt. More than that, they will be able to join in the all-new virtual experience created just for them that includes an AR-enabled app to bring St. Jude Children's Research Hospital even closer.

Participants are encouraged to share their experience with selfies using #StJudeHeroesand #RunForStJude, then celebrate by wearing their race shirt and finisher medal so St. Jude supporters can celebrate along with them.

In the months and weeks leading up to the official race day, some registered participants are logging their miles in the form of virtual race challenges, enhanced by encouragement from emcee Dave Ragsdale and training tips provided by elite runners, including Olympian Meb Keflezighi and champion ultra-distance runner Michael Wardian.

In addition to the digital social connections, a Virtual Event Guide brought to you by Shaw Floors outlines how to have a fun and engaging race week. That includes a Virtual Experience Toolkit with downloadable items such as cheer posters, start and finish lines and even finish line tape.

Participants can stay connected with the RTRT.me runner tracking app, which automatically tracks distance, pace and time while also showing an interactive map and live updates from other runners. They also have access to the Strava community of athletes via the official St. Jude Run Club. Through Strava, participants can stay in touch with the more than 8,000 members worldwide who are raising awareness and funds for St. Jude.

Race week will begin Sunday, Nov. 29, with an opening ceremony, which can be viewed in the Virtual Event Guide. Also happening during race week, and available to all supporters:

Monday, Nov. 30 - Get an exclusive inside look at a St. Jude research lab during a St. Jude Heroes® U session with special guest Dr. Elizabeth Stewart, assistant member in the Department of Oncology at St. Jude. Then, stick around for the mosaic reveal, created using photos contributed by St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Virtual Experience participants.

Tuesday, Dec. 1 - Get motivated and prepare for race day with the help of the St. Jude Heroes coaches panel.

Wednesday, Dec. 2 - Take part in a virtual No More Cancer Rally and become closer to the St. Jude mission. Also, see the reveal of the official pace car, sponsored by Landers Auto Group and featuring the names of more than 2,000 St. Jude Heroes participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Virtual Experience.

Friday, Dec. 4 -After sundown in Memphis, watch the Mighty Lights glow red, purple, green and blue in honor of the thousands participating in the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend Virtual Experience.

Saturday, Dec. 5 - All participants are invited to the virtual race day start line celebration at 6:55 a.m. CT.

The work St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is doing today is only possible because of the community's support. Thanks in part to St. Jude Heroes, fitness enthusiasts who fundraise while training, more than $90 million has been raised throughout the history of the St. Jude Memphis Marathon® Weekend, and ensuring that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. To support a St. Hero or register to participate, visit stjude.org/marathon.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital ®St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children. ® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/registration-closing-soon-for-st-jude-memphis-marathon-weekend-virtual-experience-on-december-5-301175155.html

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital