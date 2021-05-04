Register Now For Square Unboxed 2021

Square announced today that it will host Square Unboxed, it's fifth annual partner and developer conference on May 13, 2021.

Square announced today that it will host Square Unboxed, it's fifth annual partner and developer conference on May 13, 2021.

The virtual event will feature a fireside chat by Square co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey, and Square co-founder, Jim McKelvey. Square will also announce new products and partnerships around its developer platform and broader partner ecosystem.

In addition, the event will feature a keynote from inventor, maker, YouTuber, and robotics enthusiast, Simone Giertz, as well as remarks from Square Seller Lead, Alyssa Henry, and other key team members from across the company.

"We've always known how vital partners are to the long-term success of Square, and in the past year they showed how big of a role they play in helping sellers adapt and innovate," said Matthew O'Connor, head of partnerships and the developer platform at Square. "From video integrations for sellers looking to host remote consultations and classes, to social selling solutions that enabled retailers to grow their reach and manage sales, partners helped sellers stay afloat and ahead of the curve. We're looking forward to sharing more about how our partner and developer ecosystem can continue to serve our seller community as they begin to rebuild."

Over the past five years, Square's open platform has expanded to offer a diverse variety of software and hardware that integrate to fit the needs of businesses of all types and sizes. Attendees will learn more about how the creative solutions that our developer community is building are fostering stronger connections between sellers, developers, partners, and the customers they serve.

Unboxed 2021 kicks off at 9:00 am Pacific Time on May 13th, and registration is open now. All attendees will receive a recording of the sessions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210504005279/en/