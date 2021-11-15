Regis Corporation Names David J. Grissen As Chairman Of The Board

Regis Corporation (RGS) - Get Regis Corporation Report, a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising technology-enabled hair salons, announces David J. Grissen has been unanimously elected as Chairman of the Regis Board of Directors (the "Board").

"David's deep franchise expertise and decades of experience running a large-scale, multi-brand system make him the perfect choice for Chairman. Given his recent retirement from Marriott International, we are delighted that he will be able to devote even more of his time to advising Regis and helping the Company grow as a franchise business," Felipe Athayde, Chief Executive Officer said.

Mr. Grissen is the former Group President, Marriott International, Inc. He served in that role and other leadership roles at Marriott, a complex organization that includes franchised, managed and owned operations, for over 30 years.

Mr. Grissen added, "I am excited to take on the Chairman role and continue to provide guidance to our fantastic leadership team. With Regis' transformation to a fully-franchised business complete, I am excited to lead the Board in this next phase."

Daniel G. Beltzman tendered his resignation from the Board effective November 14, 2021. "I want to thank Daniel for his many years of service to the Company and for overseeing the successful transformation of Regis to a fully-franchised company," Mr. Grissen added.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (RGS) - Get Regis Corporation Report is the world's largest and leading hair salon company. As of September 30, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 5,843 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts ®, SmartStyle ®, Cost Cutters ®, Roosters ® and First Choice Haircutters ®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S. For additional information about the Company, please visit the Investor Relations section of the corporate website at www.regiscorp.com.

