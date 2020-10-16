Regions Financial Named One Of America's Most JUST Companies By Forbes And JUST Capital

Regions Financial Corp. has been named to the 2021 list of America's most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital.

Regions Financial Corp. has been named to the 2021 list of America's most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. The annual JUST 100 list recognizes companies doing right by all stakeholders.

Regions was specifically recognized for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level and for taking meaningful steps to support associates, customers and communities throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"At Regions, our mission to make life better is more than a statement, it's our way of doing business," said Regions' General Counsel Tara Plimpton. "During an incredibly challenging and uncertain year our associates have responded with a renewed commitment to improving the banking experience for customers and meeting the most pressing needs in the communities we serve. We are honored that Forbes and JUST Capital are recognizing the exceptional progress created by teams across the bank and we remain focused on fulfilling our mission on behalf of our associates, customers, communities and shareholders."

The JUST 100 rankings focus on various stakeholder categories, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Regions achieved the JUST 100 top ranking among banks in the shareholder category for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level, prioritizing value creation for all stakeholders at the executive and board levels, and generating sustainable financial returns for investors. Regions also tied for first place in the rankings across all industries in the following areas:

Recognized in the workers category for a commitment to the health, safety and well-being of associates during the pandemic while also providing job stability

Recognized in the communities category for philanthropic donations in response to COVID-19, in addition to supplier requirements on labor and human rights, as well as community-development initiatives that support local businesses

Recognized in the customers category for providing transparent communications about products and services and for offering accommodations in response to COVID-19

Recognized in the shareholders category for acting ethically and with integrity at the leadership level, maintaining board independence and for strong financial management

"Now more than ever, business leaders have the chance to spark lasting systemic change within their companies and across society," said Forbes Senior Editor Steven Bertoni. "The companies in this year's JUST 100 show that we can face the twin tragedies of the COVID-19 pandemic and racial inequality and continue to improve our actions and refocus our missions to do better, and be better, for all stakeholders."

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years. JUST Capital expanded this year's methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker.

Through vigorous, objective analysis, the Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public - like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance, and more. By striving to meet the needs of all stakeholders, JUST 100 leaders demonstrate that profits and purpose go hand in hand.

"In the face of a global pandemic, economic recession, and national reckoning with racial injustice, the American public is demanding more from our corporate leaders than ever before," said Martin Whittaker, CEO of JUST Capital. "The companies featured in the 2021 JUST 100 list have stepped up in service of their workers, customers, and communities this year while delivering long-term value to shareholders."

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

More information about Regions' commitment to environmental, social and governance best practices and reporting in accordance with GRI Guidelines is available on the Regions website at the following link.

About Regions Financial CorporationRegions Financial Corporation (RF) - Get Report, with $144 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation's largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,400 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About ForbesThe defining voice of entrepreneurial capitalism, Forbes champions success by celebrating those who have made it, and those who aspire to make it. Forbes convenes and curates the most influential leaders and entrepreneurs who are driving change, transforming business and making a significant impact on the world. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 160 million people worldwide through its trusted journalism, signature LIVE events, custom marketing programs and 40 licensed local editions in 70 countries. Forbes Media's brand extensions include real estate, education and financial services license agreements. For more information, visit the Forbes News Hub or Forbes Connect.

About JUST CapitalThe mission of JUST Capital, an independent nonprofit, is to build an economy that works for all Americans by helping companies improve how they serve all their stakeholders - workers, customers, communities, the environment, and shareholders. We believe that business and markets can and must be a greater force for good, and that by shifting the resources of the $19 trillion private sector, we can address systemic issues at scale, including income inequality and lack of opportunity. Guided by the priorities of the public, our research, rankings, indexes, and data-driven tools help measure and improve corporate performance in the stakeholder economy. To learn more about how data-driven insights are creating a more just future for capitalism, visit: www.JUSTCapital.com.

