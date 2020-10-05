Regional Investment Director Joins CapStone Holdings

YPSILANTI, Mich., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CapStone Holdings, a business incubator and investment group, today announced Chao Sun has joined the firm as a regional investment director.

Chao's financial expertise will be counted on to support CapStone Holdings, Inc. and its affiliates and subsidiaries with setting strategic goals, directing operational activities for continued growth, evaluating investment opportunities and risk analysis, as well as portfolio management. Chao will also have responsibilities for entrepreneurial initiatives in Southeast Michigan, including developing strategic partnerships and alliances with local innovation hubs, universities, and venture groups.

"CapStone thrives because of our innovative and entrepreneurial drive and from the global experience of our team. Chao is an important and valued addition as we continue to leverage strategic partnerships and evaluate investment opportunities," said CapStone Holdings Chairman & Founder Keith J. Stone.

Prior to joining CapStone, Chao was an organizational development consultant at Sensei Change Associates and the co-founder and chief financial officer of The Back Office Studio, a co-working space in Ypsilanti. As a first-generation immigrant, he came to the United States from China for his master's degree in Human Resources Management and Organizational Development in 2010. A graduate of Eastern Michigan University, Chao is a part-time lecturer at the College of Business and gives back to the community through being the board member of the Neighborhood Theatre Group and other efforts.

CapStone Holdings, Inc. is a family office structured holding company that maintains a balanced portfolio through investment strategies that maximize innovation and return with minimal risk. Founded in 2016 as CSI Kickstart, an investment arm of CSI Enterprises, the firm was reestablished in 2019 as CapStone Holdings Inc. after founder Keith J. Stone sold his 30-year-old company, CSI Enterprises, Inc. Today, CapStone Holdings has invested across a wide range of industries and focused philanthropic efforts. www.capstoneholdingsinc.com.

