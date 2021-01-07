Regional Director Of Health And Wellness For Multiple Healthcare Facilities Releases The New Rules Of Engagement

SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely cited clinical scholar, Dr. Albert Munanga, released The New Rules of Engagement: Infection Prevention & Control in Group Living Settings: A Guide for Healthcare Professionals and the Concerned Public as a call to arms in the battle against communicable diseases.

As Regional Director of Health and Wellness for a group of healthcare facilities in the State of Washington, Dr. Munanga has been cited as a co-author by the Centers for Disease Control and the Journal of American Medical Association highlighting his proactive approach to mitigating the spread of the Coronavirus in the facilities under his control, which house some of the country's most vulnerable population.

Dr. Munanga has transferred his clinical expertise, real-time responses and lessons learned into The New Rules of Engagement, providing straightforward and approachable guidance for administrators, healthcare workers and the general public who are navigating infection control during challenging times.

With Coronaviruses, Noroviruses, Tuberculosis, HIV, and a range of additional communicable diseases subject to infectious outbreaks, Dr. Munanga's crucial insight provides important considerations for implementing infection control procedures and real-time solutions for outbreak prevention in congregant living settings, workplaces and households, and is available on both Dr. Munanga's website and Amazon.

About Dr. Albert MunangaDr. Albert Munanga is a regional director of health and wellness for eight healthcare facilities in the State of Washington and is an affiliate faculty at the University of Washington's School of Biobehavioral Nursing and Health Informatics.

Dr. Munanga also serves on the quality improvement committees for both the American Health Care Association and the National Centers for Assisted Living and is a voting member of the Washington Health Care Association.

