Regional Center Of Orange County Announces 2021 Spotlight Award Honorees
SANTA ANA, Calif., March, 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional Center of Orange County (RCOC) honored nine individuals and organizations at its 24th annual Spotlight Awards Monday, March 8. Guest-hosted by Emmy Award-winning reporter Michele Gile of CBS2/KCAL9, the event took place virtually through streaming media (for the second time, due to the COVID pandemic), with more than 200 participants welcomed by Nancy Bargmann, Director of the Department of Developmental Services for the State of California, and introduced by RCOC Board Chair Chip Wright.
RCOC created the Spotlight Awards in 1997 to honor those in Orange County who have advanced the quality of life for people with developmental disabilities.
2020 Regional Center of Orange County Spotlight Award Recipients:
- Family Member: Cindy Fontan of Huntington Beach
- RCOC Achievement: Sean Watson of Chino Hills, Risk Manager, Quality Assurance, Regional Center of Orange County
- Direct Support Professional: Luis Banuelos of La Mirada, Employment Training Specialist, Goodwill of Orange County
- Community Partner: City of Irvine Disability Services
- Healthcare Professional: Anju Hurria, MD, MPH, of the City of Orange, child psychiatrist and Associate Clinical Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of California, Irvine Medical School
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente of Orange County, Anaheim Medical Center, Project SEARCH internship program
- Self-Advocate: Vanessa Ocana, of the City of Orange, person with cerebral palsy, volunteer activities coordinator, Best Buddies
- Lifetime Achievement: Joan McKinney of Redlands, Executive Director, Vocational Visions, Mission Viejo
- Service Provider: ASPIRE Creative Arts, Anaheim
About Regional Center of Orange County: Regional Center of Orange County is the private, nonprofit organization contracted by the State of California to coordinate lifelong services and supports for more than 22,000 Orange County residents with developmental disabilities and their families. The Regional Center is the first stop for those seeking to obtain local services and supports to help them live safely and with dignity in the community. Developmental disabilities include intellectual disabilities, autism, epilepsy and cerebral palsy. Learn more at www.rcocdd.com.
View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regional-center-of-orange-county-announces-2021-spotlight-award-honorees-301243721.html
SOURCE Regional Center of Orange County