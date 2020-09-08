Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sanaa Lathan And Alfre Woodard Among First Cast Of Surprise Table Read Series Designed To Ignite Voter Awareness, Protection, And Turnout

"Zoom Where It Happens" New Episodes to Stream on Zoom Every Tuesday Night Through Election Day 2020 To Mobilize Voters SAN JOSE, Calif.

"Zoom Where It Happens"

New Episodes to Stream on Zoom Every Tuesday Night Through Election Day 2020 To Mobilize Voters

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tonight Oscar winner Regina King, Emmy nominee Tracee Ellis Ross, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Alfre Woodard, and Tony nominee Sanaa Lathan will star in the first episode of "Zoom Where It Happens," a new live table read series presented by Black women artists to raise awareness, intention, and activation around voting rights. In partnership with Zoom (ZM) - Get Report, the first table read will re-enact a classic episode of "Golden Girls," directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, produced by Emmy nominee Stephanie Allain and hosted by Emmy winner Lena Waithe.

In the first episode of "Zoom Where It Happens," King will assume the role of Dorothy, Ellis Ross will play Rose, Woodard will portray Sophia, and Lathan will star as Blanche in a remake of the classic episode "The Flu." The production team of this series also includes Tessa Thompson, Ryan Bathe, Karen Richardson, Kerry Washington, Rashida Jones, Stefanie and Quentin James, Channing Dungey, Issa Rae, Latanya Richardson, Aisha Hinds, Cynthia Erivo, and Ava DuVernay.

The series will continue with a rotating cast of actors every Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. PST until Election Day 2020. In addition to offering an evening of culture and live entertainment, "Zoom Where It Happens" aims to catalyze voters and amplify the fight for voting rights and electoral justice. To gain access to the free show, viewers register with their mobile numbers and sign up to receive ongoing election information from various social impact organizations. This week's performance will connect viewers to Color of Change , the largest Black online civil rights organization in the country. All table reads are live one-time only events, produced and performed on a volunteer basis.

"We are Black women, citizens, and voters, and we are in this fight. We were inspired to come together as artists to create dope content that will both entertain and bring our communities together around voting," said Prince-Bythewood.

"'Zoom Where It Happens,' is an opportunity to bring people together for joyful, entertaining cultural gatherings that also work to support action-oriented organizations that are uplifting communities by registering voters and increasing civic engagement," said Ellis Ross.

"When you combine cutting edge technology and some of the most creative minds in entertainment, incredible things happen," said Janine Pelosi, CMO for Zoom. "It is an honor to partner with this dynamic group of artists on this nostalgic series with bold intention."

Follow the official hashtag #ZoomWhereItHappens for updates on future 'Zoom Where It Happens' episodes.

ABOUT ZOOMZoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) - Get Report brings teams together to get more done in a secure and frictionless video environment. Our easy, reliable, and innovative video-first unified communications platform provides video meetings, voice, webinars, and chat across desktops, phones, mobile devices, and conference room systems. Zoom helps enterprises create elevated experiences with leading business app integrations and developer tools to create customized workflows. Founded in 2011, Zoom is headquartered in San Jose, California, with offices around the world. Visit zoom.com and follow @zoom_us .

