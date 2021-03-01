Regina King & Amanda Seyfried Shine In Forevermark Diamonds At The 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forevermark diamonds shined on nominees Regina King and Amanda Seyfried via virtual telecast at the 78 th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

King, nominated for Best Director for One Night in Miami… looked radiant in a dramatic multi-earring look, pairing statement diamond drop earrings with Forevermark Black Label Collection cluster studs.

"Strong, beautiful, impactful — Forevermark diamonds share just a few qualities with the great Regina King, making them the perfect choice for her Golden Globes look. We were honored to partner with Forevermark not only for the beauty of the jewelry but because it's a company committed to creating a positive, lasting impact in its communities," said King's styling duo Wayman + Micah of her Golden Globes jewelry look.

Nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Mank, Seyfried effortlessly channeled old Hollywood glamour with a contemporary twist in a pair of Forevermark Exceptional Diamond vivid yellow earrings and a delicate diamond choker necklace.

"The Forevermark diamonds I'm wearing tonight are bringing the glamour of the red carpet to the virtual Golden Globes. The beauty of natural diamonds makes these pieces so special to wear," said Seyfried.

Forevermark is part of De Beers Group, with diamond expertise spanning more than 130 years. Building Forever is De Beers Group's commitment to creating a positive lasting impact that will endure well beyond the discovery of their last diamond. From the De Beers operations in Botswana, Namibia, South Africa and Canada, through to the glamorous red carpets where Forevermark diamonds are worn, Building Forever is at the heart of everything the company does.

Elizabeth Stewart, Seyfried's stylist said of her look, "We were looking for classic diamond jewelry with a modern spin for Amanda's Golden Globes look. We found the Forevermark pieces and knew they were the ones. Knowing that the brand is committed to ethical sourcing and its philosophy of "building forever" make them the perfect partners when it comes to styling beautifully and sustainably."

Forevermark diamond looks at the 78 th Annual Golden Globe Awards include:

Director, Actor and Golden Nominee Regina King

Forevermark Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in 18k White Gold 18.61 ctw

Long Drop Diamond Earrings set in White Gold 18.61 ctw Forevermark Black Label Collection Diamond Cluster Earrings set in 18k Oxidized Gold 7.05 ctw

Black Label Collection Diamond Cluster Earrings set in Oxidized Gold 7.05 ctw Forevermark by Rahaminov Panache Diamond Ring set in Platinum 8.45 ctw

Panache set in Platinum 8.45 ctw Forevermark 5- Stone Flower Diamond Ring set in 18k White Gold 4.31 ctw

5- set in White Gold 4.31 ctw Forevermark Two Stone Ring Set in 18K White Gold 8.52 ctw

Two Stone Ring Set in White Gold 8.52 ctw ForevermarkCornerstones Eternity Band set in 18k White Gold 2.97 ctw

Actor and Golden Nominee Amanda Seyfried

Forevermark Exceptional Diamond Vivid Yellow Drop Earrings set in Platinum and 18k Yellow Gold 10.43 ctw

Forevermark by Rahaminov Diamond Choker set in 18k White Gold 12.35 ctw

ABOUT FOREVERMARK

Forevermark is a diamond brand from De Beers Group, and benefits from over 130 years of diamond expertise. Every Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection. The company goes beyond the standard 4Cs to select diamonds that are natural, genuine and untreated. Cut and polished by master craftsmen to reveal their ultimate beauty and natural brilliance, less than one per cent of the world's natural diamonds are eligible to be inscribed as Forevermark. Each diamond is responsibly sourced and embodies our principles of integrity, underpinned by our Building Forever commitment to leading an ethical industry, partnering for thriving communities accelerating equal opportunities, and protecting the natural world. The unique inscription is an assurance that every diamond meets the exceptional standards of beauty and rarity is responsibly sourced.

