REGENXBIO To Present At The 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced it will present at the 39 th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

A webcast of the presentation can be accessed in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website at www.regenxbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available in the Investors section of REGENXBIO's website for approximately 30 days following the presentation.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Contacts:

Tricia TruehartInvestor Relations and Corporate Communications347-926-7709 ttruehart@regenxbio.com

Investors:Eleanor Barisser, 212-600-1902 eleanor@argotpartners.com

Media: David Rosen, 212-600-1902 david.rosen@argotpartners.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regenxbio-to-present-at-the-39th-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301203628.html

SOURCE REGENXBIO Inc.