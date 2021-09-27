REGENXBIO Announces RGX-314 Data Presentations At Retina Society 54th Annual Scientific Meeting And KOL Conference Call

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Interim data for Cohort 1 with six months of follow-up from the RGX-314 Phase II trial for the treatment of wet AMD (AAVIATE ®) to be presented

REGENXBIO to host conference call and webcast to review the interim data from the AAVIATE trial on Friday, October 1, 2021 , at 5:00 p.m. ET featuring wet AMD Key Opinion Leaders, Nikolas London , M.D., and Peter Campochiaro , M.D.

REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX) today announced that data from the RGX-314 clinical trials will be presented in two oral presentations at the Retina Society 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Chicago, IL, from September 29 to October 2, 2021. RGX-314 is a potential best-in-class, one-time gene therapy for the treatment of wet AMD. The presentations will include interim results at six months of follow-up for patients in Cohort 1 (dose level: 2.5x10 11 genome copies per eye (GC/eye)) of the Phase II AAVIATE ® trial in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). This trial is designed to evaluate the in-office, suprachoroidal delivery of RGX-314.

In connection with the presentation, REGENXBIO will host a webcast and conference call with accompanying slides on Friday, October 1, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. ET. This event will feature Nikolas London, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.S., Partner and Director of Research, Retina Consultants of San Diego, Chief of Ophthalmology, Scripps Memorial Hospital, and Peter Campochiaro, M.D., Director, Retinal Cell and Molecular Laboratory, Professor of Ophthalmology, The Wilmer Eye Institute, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Conference call details are below.

The Retina Society 54 th Annual Scientific Meeting presentations include:

Title: Subretinal Delivery of RGX-314 for Neovascular AMD: End of Study Phase I/IIa Results (Encore Presentation) Presenter: Allen Ho, M.D., Director of Retina Research at Wills Eye Hospital and Mid Atlantic Retina Session Title: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration II Date/Time: Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2:41 to 2:47 p.m. CT Type: Oral presentation

Title: Suprachoroidal Delivery of RGX-314 for Neovascular AMD: Initial Results from the Phase II AAVIATE ® Study Presenter: Nikolas London, M.D., M.S., M.S., F.A.C.S., Partner and Director of Research, Retina Consultants of San Diego, Chief of Ophthalmology, Scripps Memorial Hospital Session Title: Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration II Date/Time: Friday, October 1, 2021, from 2:47 to 2:51 p.m. CT Type: Oral presentation

Conference Call

REGENXBIO will host a webcast and conference call with accompanying slides on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access a live or recorded webcast of the call and accompanying slides, please visit the "Investors" section of the REGENXBIO website at www.regenxbio.com. To access the live call by phone, dial (855) 422-8964 (domestic) or (210) 229-8819 (international) and enter the passcode 4577338. The recorded webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About RGX-314

RGX-314 is being investigated as a potential one-time treatment for wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal conditions. RGX-314 consists of the NAV AAV8 vector, which encodes an antibody fragment designed to inhibit vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF). RGX-314 is believed to inhibit the VEGF pathway by which new, leaky blood vessels grow and contribute to the accumulation of fluid in the retina.

REGENXBIO is advancing research in two separate routes of administration of RGX-314 to the eye, through a standardized subretinal delivery procedure as well as delivery to the suprachoroidal space. REGENXBIO has licensed certain exclusive rights to the SCS Microinjector ® from Clearside Biomedical, Inc. to deliver gene therapy treatments to the suprachoroidal space of the eye.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV ® Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

Forward-Looking Statements

