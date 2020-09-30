REGENXBIO Announces Continued Progress And Expansion Of Clinical Development Program For RGX-121 For The Treatment Of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II)

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- REGENXBIO Inc. (Nasdaq: RGNX), a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy based on its proprietary NAV ® Technology Platform, today announced the expansion of the RGX-121 program for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter Syndrome, to gain additional insight into the neurodegenerative manifestations of the disease and evaluate RGX-121 in a broader patient population. RGX-121 is an investigational one-time gene therapy, designed to use the AAV9 vector to deliver the gene that encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme directly to the central nervous system (CNS) through intracisternal administration.

"Today's update reflects significant forward progress in our clinical program for the treatment of MPS II, as we expand the program to gain additional insight into the potential treatment effects of RGX-121 in more patients. REGENXBIO is committed to advancing potential gene therapy treatment options for MPS II, as there remains a significant unmet medical need to address the neurological manifestations and prevent or stabilize cognitive decline for patients," said Steve Pakola, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of REGENXBIO. "In addition, we are announcing the initiation of an important prospective natural history study to provide critical data about the neurocognitive development of young pediatric patients with MPS II. We plan to share the data from this observational study with the patient community and look forward to working closely with researchers and advocates in order to enhance awareness of this study."

"MPS II is a serious and debilitating lysosomal disease that affects 1 in 100,000 children, and available treatments are inadequate to treat the neurodegenerative manifestations of the disease. Initiating a natural history study will increase the understanding of neurocognitive effects and key biomarkers of severe MPS II, and is critical to advancing the development of new treatment options. We are grateful for REGENXBIO's dedication to MPS and commitment to share the learnings from this observational study with the community," said Terri Klein, President and Chief Executive Officer of the National MPS Society.

An ongoing Phase I/II study is evaluating a single intracisternal administration of RGX-121 in severe MPS II patients under the age of 5 years old, and six patients have been dosed across two dose levels. The study is evaluating the safety and tolerability of RGX-121, as well as the effects of RGX-121 on biomarkers of I2S enzyme activity, neurocognitive development and other clinical measures. As of September 16, 2020, RGX-121 is reported to be well-tolerated in all six patients with no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs). REGENXBIO plans to immediately expand enrollment of patients in Cohort 2 based on support from MPS II treating physicians and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. Up to six additional patients will be dosed with RGX-121 at the second dose level, 6.5x10 10 genome copies per gram (GC/g) of brain mass. REGENXBIO anticipates further updates from this trial by the end of 2020.

In addition, REGENXBIO announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared a new Investigational New Drug application (IND), and plans to initiate a second Phase I/II multicenter, open-label trial of RGX-121 for the treatment of pediatric patients with severe MPS II ages 5-18 years old. Up to six patients will be enrolled, and RGX-121 will be administered at a dose level of 6.5x10 10 GC/g of brain mass, delivered directly to the cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) through intracisternal or intracerebroventricular injection. The trial is designed to evaluate the safety of a single administration of RGX-121; the effects of RGX-121 on biomarkers of I2S enzyme activity; and changes in cognitive function, adaptive behavior, daily function, and quality of life.

A new observational natural history trial designed to provide detailed characterization of neurocognitive development and key biomarkers in patients with severe MPS II is expected to open for enrollment in the second half of 2020. In severe forms of MPS II, early developmental milestones in a child may be met, but delays become apparent by 18 to 24 months, with neurologic deficits and cognitive impairment appearing before the age of 6 years. This trial is intended to prospectively document the changes in neurodevelopmental parameters of cognitive, behavioral and adaptive function over time, in addition to biomarker activity in the CSF, serum, and urine. Up to 40 patients between the ages of 1 month and 8 years with genetic diagnosis of severe MPS II will be enrolled in this trial and evaluated for up to two years.

For additional information on these trials, please visit clinicaltrials.gov.

About RGX-121

RGX-121 is a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II), also known as Hunter syndrome. RGX-121 is designed to use the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase (IDS) gene which encodes the iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) enzyme to the central nervous system (CNS). Delivery of the IDS gene within cells in the CNS could provide a permanent source of secreted I2S beyond the blood-brain barrier, allowing for long-term cross correction of cells throughout the CNS. RGX-121 has received orphan drug product, rare pediatric disease and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

About Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II (MPS II)

MPS II is a rare, X-linked recessive disease caused by a deficiency in the lysosomal enzyme iduronate-2-sulfatase (I2S) leading to an accumulation of glycosaminoglycans, including heparan sulfate (HS) in tissues which ultimately results in cell, tissue, and organ dysfunction. In severe forms of the disease, early developmental milestones may be met, but developmental delay is readily apparent by 18 to 24 months. Specific treatment to address the neurological manifestations of MPS II and prevent or stabilize cognitive decline remains a significant unmet medical need. Key biomarkers of I2S enzymatic activity in MPS II patients include its substrate HS, which has been shown to correlate with neurocognitive manifestations of the disorder.

About REGENXBIO Inc.

REGENXBIO is a leading clinical-stage biotechnology company seeking to improve lives through the curative potential of gene therapy. REGENXBIO's NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform, consists of exclusive rights to more than 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10. REGENXBIO and its third-party NAV Technology Platform Licensees are applying the NAV Technology Platform in the development of a broad pipeline of candidates in multiple therapeutic areas.

