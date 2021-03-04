Regent Surgical Health Announces Strategic Investment From TowerBrook And Ascension Capital

CHICAGO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Surgical Health (Regent), a developer, owner and manager of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs), announced today the completion of a strategic investment from TowerBrook Capital Partners L.P. (TowerBrook), an international investment management firm, and Ascension Capital, an investment affiliate of Ascension, providing additional capital for future growth.

In conjunction with the transaction, Ascension, the nation's largest non-profit and Catholic health system, has selected Regent as its exclusive national partner for ambulatory surgery center development. Through this partnership, Regent and Ascension will develop or acquire and operate ambulatory surgery centers across the communities Ascension serves, providing patients with convenient access to high-quality outpatient surgical services.

"This partnership with Regent will allow us to expand our ambulatory surgery center footprint and create even greater access to quality care in the markets we're privileged to serve," said Craig Cordola, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Ascension. "We believe the convenience and exceptional patient and physician experience will make a difference in our communities."

Regent, headquartered in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, has developed, owned and managed ASC facilities in partnership with hospitals and physicians since 2001, and has grown to become the nation's largest independent health system joint venture-focused ASC operator. Regent currently owns or operates ASCs across the United States and has successfully pursued a strategy focused on the development of several multisite health system partnerships.

Regent will use the capital investment from TowerBrook and Ascension Capital to further grow its management team as well as enhance its operational and technology capabilities to support both existing and new health system and physician partners. In addition, TowerBrook and Ascension Capital have committed significant incremental growth capital to support Regent's role in assisting its health system partners in modernizing their surgical systems through both ASC acquisition and new developments.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with TowerBrook and Ascension, who collectively bring a depth of investment expertise, system relationships and clinical excellence, to build on our existing capabilities and to launch our next phase of growth," said Chris Bishop, Chief Executive Officer of Regent Surgical Health. "As technology-driven innovations have facilitated a migration of many routine surgical procedures into outpatient and ambulatory settings, our vision is to become the ASC management partner of choice to the nation's leading health systems, enabling them to provide seamless and superior care to the patients they serve."

"We look forward to partnering with the Regent management team to continue to invest in its platform capabilities and accelerate the company's growth as well as pursue transformative acquisitions in an attractive, growing and critically important segment of the healthcare market," said Evan Goldman, Managing Director at TowerBrook.

"We see enormous opportunities in the ASC market for Ascension as well as so many other health systems, and are thrilled to invest in and partner with an organization that shares Ascension's values and commitment to excellence," said Tony Speranzo, President and CEO of Ascension Capital. "We have a longstanding relationship with Ascension," added Ian Sacks, Managing Director at TowerBrook, "and we are eager to once again work together to continue to build the best-in-class, independent ASC partner for health systems and physicians across the country."

About Regent

Headquartered in Chicago and Nashville, Tennessee, Regent partners with hospitals and physicians to develop, own and manage ASC facilities. The Company was founded in 2001, and today owns or operates 21 ASCs across the United States. Regent has a long and successful track record of partnering with care providers to deliver superior clinical and operational results. In recent years, the Company has successfully pursued a strategy focused on the development of several multisite system partnerships, including with many of the nation's largest health systems. For more information, please visit www.regentsurgicalhealth.com

About Ascension Capital

Ascension Capital, LLC, is an investment affiliate of Ascension, the nation's largest nonprofit and Catholic health system. Ascension Capital was established in 2019 to formalize and expand Ascension's direct strategic investment initiatives, generating operating and strategic value that can be reinvested to support Ascension's Mission to care for those who are poor and vulnerable. Ascension Capital is also responsible for Ascension Investment Management, which manages Ascension's investment portfolio, and Ascension Ventures, which provides strategic insights to emerging technologies while generating expected financial returns.

About TowerBrook

TowerBrook Capital Partners is a purpose-driven investment management firm headquartered in New York and London. The firm has raised in excess of $17.4 billion to date and invests in private equity and structured opportunities through its family of funds. As a disciplined investor with a commitment to fundamental value, the firm seeks to deliver superior, risk-adjusted returns to investors on a consistent and responsible basis. TowerBrook's private equity strategy primarily pursues control-oriented investments in large and mid-market companies in North America and Europe, and the firm seeks to partner with world-class management teams to transform and build industry leading businesses. In addition, in partnership with Ascension, TowerBrook formally launched Ascension TowerBrook Healthcare Opportunities (ATHO) in 2019. ATHO is a long-term investment vehicle focused on strategic investments in healthcare. TowerBrook is the first mainstream private equity firm to be certified as a B Corporation. B Corporation certification is administered by the non-profit B Lab organisation and is awarded to companies that demonstrate leadership in their commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards and responsible business practices. For more information, please visit www.towerbrook.com

