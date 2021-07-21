Regent Education Partners With Ocelot To Extend Its Continuum Of Student Care

FREDERICK, Md., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Education, the leading provider of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that automate financial aid verification, packaging, and disbursement for traditional and non-traditional academic years, and Ocelot, higher education's leading AI Student Engagement SaaS Platform, have formed a strategic partnership whereby Ocelot's student-centric chatbot platform will integrate with Regent deployments to provide expanded, student-specific answers to students' financial aid questions.

The solution will enable the most common set of financial aid-related questions, which students commonly ask through the Ocelot-powered Chatbot, to be answered via real-time integration within the student's Regent web or mobile interface or other institutional web interface to provide personalized, timely, and accurate answers. Examples of initial questions supported through this integration include the most-asked financial aid questions, "What is the status of my financial aid award?" and "When will my financial aid be disbursed?".

Through this partnership, mutual Ocelot and Regent clients will achieve benefits for both students and their institutions.

For students: fully personalized answers to critical financial aid questions around the clock, based on an authenticated and secure integration between both systems

For institutions: enhanced adoption and high-quality financial aid automation, further saving costs, reducing inbound calls, and increasing enrollment

"We recognize our clients' desires to deploy high quality, automated AI solutions to support student support. Ocelot's reputation and experience among our mutual clients and the financial aid community is so well respected, and we look forward to many joint deployments of our solutions," said Jim Hermens, Chief Executive Officer at Regent Education.

"We share Regent Education's commitment to making the financial aid process easier for students to navigate and reducing administrative burdens on financial aid staff. I am thrilled to provide our mutual clients and their students with an even stronger experience by integrating the technology and data," added Talin Andonians, Chief Executive Officer at Ocelot.

Regent and Ocelot have targeted Q4 2021 for initial deployments of this mutual integration.

About OcelotOcelot is higher education's #1 AI student engagement platform, serving more than 7 million students at 450+ institutions. The Ocelot platform combines text campaigns for student outreach, AI + live chat for student support, and an unrivaled knowledgebase of content - including thousands of video explainers and text Q&A - that answered 4.2 million questions in 2020 alone. By using Ocelot, colleges and universities can reach every student, answer every question, and ensure that students and families can be guided through all aspects of the student lifecycle and address enrollment, persistence, and access challenges. Visit ocelotbot.com to learn more.

About Regent EducationRegent Education is a leading provider of SaaS solutions that simplify the financial aid process for higher education institutions offering traditional and nontraditional enrollment models. Regent offers a suite of solutions encompassing the automation of financial aid management, verification processes, student financial planning, and state financial aid application. Regent's financial aid management solutions offer institutions an unprecedented ability to automate the financial aid process to increase efficiency, mitigate compliance risks, expand enrollment, improve the student experience, and enhance financial management and financial aid lifecycle visibility. To learn more about Regent Education, visit regenteducation.com.

