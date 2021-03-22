RegeneRx Issues Update On ARISE-3 Trial

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"),a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair and regeneration has posted information on its website regarding the estimated timing of the statistical and regulatory plan for its phase 3 dry eye clinical trial (ARISE-3). This summary was provided to RegeneRx by GtreeBNT, the operating entity of its U.S. joint venture, ReGenTree LLC and sponsor of the ARISE-3 trial, which was generated at GtreeBNT's shareholder meeting on Friday March 19, 2021: http://www.regenerx.com/March-22-2021-Update-on-ARISE-3-Statistical-and-Regulatory-Plan or navigate to RegeneRx's home page at http://www.regenerx.com.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/neuro and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea, Japan, and Australia, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, information on phase 3 trial results, competitive products, statements from us, or our U.S. joint venture partner, GtreeBNT, Ora, Inc. and its biostatistics affiliates, or derived from independent market research reports regarding strategic and research partnerships, status of clinical trials, reclassification of our drug candidates from drugs to biologics, regulatory applications and approvals, the development and value of our drug candidates, and the use of our drug candidates to treat various conditions. All forward-looking statements are expectations and estimates based upon information obtained and/or calculated by the Company or its joint venture partner and its affiliates at this time and are subject to change. Moreover, there is no guarantee any clinical trial will be successful or confirm previous clinical results. Please view these and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this shareholder letter represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

