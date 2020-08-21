Regalix Nytro And LiquidSMARTS(SM) Form A Strategic Partnership Creating A Powerful Combined Solution In Sales Enablement, To Increase Relevance And Alignment Between Marketing And Sales Teams Globally

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regalix, a global leader in sales enablement, learning and coaching and LiquidSMARTS℠, a company focused on skills-oriented learning to increase sales volume - today announced a strategic partnership to bring a powerful solution for enterprises that combines seamless communication, content creation, just-in-time learning, virtual training, advanced AI technology and deep analytics.

B2B sales in the rapidly advancing digital age is challenging commercial teams to attract and gain their customer's attention. Broad access to electronic resources empowers customers to self-consume information and navigate toward preference and consideration. Putting the best of technology solutions at the fingertips of commercial team members will enable them to attract, nurture, win and retain prospects while creating a positive customer experience.

"Regalix Nytro is one of the best Sales Enablement platforms on the market that we have seen," said Gunter Wessels, Co-founder and Practice Manager at LiquidSMARTS." Our combined solution provides relevance that will win the customer's attention and arms sellers with the right skills, the right content, in the right format at the right time and for the right person.

This partnership creates a broader solution to significantly increase the ability of marketing and sales teams to effectively communicate and influence prospects. Technology solutions that can be integrated further streamlines the essential resources and puts them at the fingertips of the selling professional.

"We are very excited to partner with the talented team at LiquidSMARTS," said Rajiv Parikh, VP of Marketing at Regalix. "Given the new reality of selling in a virtual world, our combined solutions align and prepare remote sales and marketing teams with advanced enablement technology, micro-learning assets and integrated communication tools to effectively engage prospects in their buyer journey."

Those interested in learning more about either or both solutions are encouraged to contact LiquidSMARTS at www.liquidSMARTS.com and Regalix Nytro at https://www.regalix.com/sales-enablement/nytro-platform/

About RegalixFounded in 2005 in the heart of Silicon Valley by a team of passionate entrepreneurs, Regalix has a footprint in six countries, delivering solutions in 18 languages. Regalix, with its roots in data-driven and ROI-focused marketing, works with technology leaders in the areas of sales enablement, revenue operations, and thought leadership. Having worked with the best in the field — Google, VMware, Dell EMC, SAP, Amazon, among many others — Regalix delivers value at scale and speed to the leaders in the industry.

ABOUT LIQUIDSMARTSLiquidSMARTS℠, a Global Professional Services and Technology Company, focuses on reducing miscommunication, misalignment of resources, and discoordination of action in periods of rapid change. Avoiding these issues increases engagement and sales volume. Clients benefit from innovative assets and business processes including micro-learning services to impact and reinforce development and organizational success.

