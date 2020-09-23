Regal Beloit Corporation Announces Publication Of 2020 Sustainability Report

BELOIT, Wis., Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) - Get Report, a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of high-efficiency electric motors and power transmission products, published its 2020 Sustainability Report. The report reaffirms Regal's commitment to increasing the benefits its products bring to its customers and to society, while reducing the impact of its manufacturing processes on the environment, and meaningfully contributing to the communities where its associates live and work.

The report shares progress in areas in which Regal believes it has a meaningful impact: producing environmentally-friendly products, lowering the environmental impact of its manufacturing processes, helping its customers meet their sustainability goals, creating a workplace culture that realizes the benefits of diversity & inclusion, and encouraging Regal associates to give back to the communities in which they live and work.

Highlights from the report include:

Health & Safety are Top-of-Mind: Health and safety is always Regal's top priority, but that objective is particularly resonant amidst the global COVID-19 pandemic. Regal has taken myriad actions to keep its associates safe, while producing essential products during the pandemic, and has proudly responded to requests from several governments to share its COVID-safety-related best practices.

Focus on Product & Technology Leadership: The report highlights many examples of how Regal's innovation and technology leadership are creating products that help its customers meet goals for sustainability, employee safety, and an improved end user experience, while also offering attractive economic value.

Acknowledging Our ESG Journey: Regal's environmental sustainability, governance, and social responsibility efforts have been advancing for years, but there's much more to do. Regal is on an ESG journey, and in the spirit of continuous improvement, aims to continue realizing synergies between improving the environment, helping our customers, supporting Regal associates and their local communities, and achieving best-in-class outcomes for Regal shareholders.

Heightening Transparency: Regal seeks to provide key stakeholders with increased transparency around progress towards its ESG objectives, and to make its disclosures more data-centric. The goal is to measure what's relevant to meeting key environmental and financial objectives, which are considered synergistic. This year's report has greatly expanded disclosures versus previous publications.

Raising the Bar on Sustainable Manufacturing: Regal is committed to being a manufacturing leader when it comes to protecting the environment. Regal sites have annual targets to lower their environmental impacts, and the Company committed to a 10% reduction in metric tons of non-hazardous waste produced, of CO 2 emitted, and gigajoules of energy consumed by 2025.

Supporting Communities: Regal recognizes a growing need for companies to leverage resources and leadership to affect positive change for the common good. Regal is committed to building a more diverse, inclusive, and civically-minded workforce, and to empowering its associates to effect positive change in the broader community.

The report and downloadable assets are available here.

About the Company

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) - Get Report is a global leader in the engineering and manufacturing of electric motors and controls, power generation and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems.

The Company is comprised of four operating segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

