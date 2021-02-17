ReFrame And IMDbPro Announce 2020 ReFrame Stamp Recipients Including: Birds Of Prey, The Old Guard, Promising Young Woman, Wonder Woman 1984

ReFrame™ and IMDbPro today announced that 29 of the 100 most popular scripted films of 2020 will receive the ReFrame Stamp, a 12% increase over 2019.

ReFrame™ and IMDbPro today announced that 29 of the 100 most popular scripted films of 2020 will receive the ReFrame Stamp, a 12% increase over 2019. The Stamp serves as a mark of distinction for projects that have achieved gender-balanced hiring, based on intersectional criteria developed by ReFrame in consultation with ReFrame Ambassadors and other industry experts. ReFrame, the coalition of industry professionals and partner companies founded by Women In Film and Sundance Institute with the mission to increase the number of women of all backgrounds working in film, TV, and media, and IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, launched the ReFrame Stamp in 2018.

The 2020 results, determined by ReFrame's extensive analysis of data provided by IMDbPro, represent an increase of ReFrame-Stamped films in the Top 100 over 2019 in the following categories:

29 films Stamped, increase over 26 in 2019

17 films directed by women, increase over 12 in 2019

6 films directed by women of color, increase over 4 in 2019

21 films written by a total of 29 women, increase over 19 in 2019

4 films written by women of color, increase over 3 in 2019

7 films with women cinematographers, increase over 2 in 2019

Topping the 2020 list in terms of the most popular film to meet ReFrame Stamp criteria is Gina Prince-Bythewood's critically acclaimed feature, The Old Guard. Prince-Bythewood, who is a ReFrame Ambassador, directed the Netflix blockbuster which was the first comic-based action film to be helmed by a Black woman director. The film showcased gender parity in front of and behind the camera. "I'm incredibly proud to have The Old Guard recognized with the ReFrame Stamp," said Prince-Bythewood. "Our success is a beautiful and powerful counter to those who deny women the opportunity to play in the big sandbox. The women who worked on this film are incredible talents and they deserve their shine."

To determine Stamp recipients, ReFrame examined IMDbPro data on the 100 most popular narrative and animated movies of 2020. This list is based on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. ReFrame and IMDbPro use a similar methodology to determine recipients of the annual ReFrame Stamp for TV. IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities, and its vast and authoritative database features more than 400 million searchable data items.

ReFrame encourages all narrative and animated feature productions to implement equitable hiring practices and earn the ReFrame Stamp. In addition to the 29 Top 100 films receiving the ReFrame Stamp, more than 40 films released in 2020 also received the Stamp, including The High Note (Focus Features), I Carry You With Me (Sony Pictures Classics) , I'm Your Woman (Amazon) , Shirley (Neon), and Wander Darkly (Lionsgate) . A list of all 2020 Stamped films is available on ReFrame's website.

About ReFrame

ReFrame is a non-profit organization that employs a unique strategy, a peer-to-peer approach, in which ReFrame Ambassadors engage with senior, industry decision-makers at Partner Companies to implement ReFrame programs. The initiative's goals are to provide research, support, and a practical framework that can be used by Partner Companies to mitigate bias during the creative decision-making and hiring process, celebrate successes, and measure progress toward a more gender-representative industry on all levels. For more information download the ReFrame Culture Change Handbook or visit ReFrameProject.org.

ReFrame is made possible by support from The David and Lura Lovell Foundation; The Harnisch Foundation; Hulu; IMDbPro; Mercer; the Women at Sundance Leadership Council: Ruth Ann Harnisch, Katy Drake Bettner, Barbara Bridges, Abigail Disney, Suzanne Lerner, Cristina Ljungberg, Ann Lovell, Pat Mitchell, Susan Bay Nimoy, Patty Quillin, Brenda Robinson, Kimberly Steward, Lynda Weinman, Jenifer Westphal, and Jacki Zehner; Delta Air Lines; Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation; and an anonymous donor.

About IMDbPro

IMDbPro ( http://www.imdbpro.com) is the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals. This membership-based service includes comprehensive information and tools that are designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including the ability to select their primary images and the credits they are best "known for"; exclusive STARmeter rankings that are determined by page views on IMDb; the IMDbPro app for iPhone, iPad and Android; IMDbPro Track, which empowers members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and notifications on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms; and free access to premium and secure video and voice meetings and chat messaging via Amazon Chime. Additional IMDbPro services include Box Office Mojo ( http://www.boxofficemojo.com), the leading online source of box-office data. IMDbPro is a division of IMDb ( www.imdb.com), the #1 movie website in the world with a combined web and mobile audience of more than 200 million monthly visitors. Follow IMDbPro on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/imdbpro/), Instagram ( https://www.instagram.com/imdbpro/) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/imdbpro).

About IMDb

IMDb is the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows and celebrities. Products and services to help fans decide what to watch and where to watch it include: the IMDb website for desktop and mobile devices; apps for iOS and Android; and X-Ray on Prime Video. IMDb also offers a free streaming channel, IMDb TV, and produces IMDb original video series and podcasts. For entertainment industry professionals, IMDb provides IMDbPro and Box Office Mojo. IMDb licenses information from its vast and authoritative database to third-party businesses worldwide; learn more at developer.imdb.com. IMDb is an Amazon company. For more information, visit imdb.com/press and follow @IMDb.

About Sundance Institute

As a champion and curator of independent stories for the stage and screen, Sundance Institute provides and preserves the space for artists in film, theatre, film composing, and digital media to create and thrive. Founded in 1981 by Robert Redford, the Institute's signature Labs, granting, and mentorship programs, dedicated to developing new work, take place throughout the year in the U.S. and internationally. Sundance Co//ab, a digital community platform, brings artists together to learn from each other and Sundance Advisors and connect in a creative space, developing and sharing works in progress. The Sundance Film Festival and other public programs connect audiences and artists to ignite new ideas, discover original voices, and build a community dedicated to independent storytelling. Sundance Institute has supported such recent projects as Clemency, I Carry You With Me, Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Zola, On The Record, Boys State, American Factory, The Farewell, Honeyland, One Child Nation, The Souvenir, The Infiltrators, Sorry to Bother You, Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Hereditary, Call Me By Your Name, Get Out, The Big Sick, Mudbound, Fruitvale Station, City So Real, Top of the Lake, Between the World & Me, Wild Goose Dreams and Fun Home. Join Sundance Institute on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

About WIF

Founded in 1973 as Women In Film, Los Angeles, WIF advocates for and advances the careers of women working in the screen industries, to achieve parity and transform culture. We support women and people of marginalized genders in front of and behind the camera and across all levels of experience. We work to change culture through our distinguished pipeline programs; we advocate for gender parity through research, education, and media campaigns; and we build a community centered around these goals. Membership is open to all screen industry professionals, and more information can be found on our website: wif.org. Follow WIF on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

2020 ReFrame Stamp - IMDbPro Top 100 Narrative & Animated Feature Recipients

Listed in order of their ranking on IMDbPro's list of the 100 most popular narrative and animated movies of 2020, based on IMDbPro data on the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

1. The Old Guard / USA 2020 (Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood, Screenwriters: Greg Rucka, Producers: A.J. Dix, David Ellison, Marc Evans, Beth Kono, Distributor: Netflix)

2. Wonder Woman 1984 / USA 2020 (Director: Patty Jenkins, Screenwriters: Patty Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Dave Callaham, Producers: Patty Jenkins, Stephen Jones, Charles Roven, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

3. Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn / USA 2020 (Director: Cathy Yan, Screenwriters: Christina Hodson, Producers: Sue Kroll, Margot Robbie, Bryan Unkeless, Distributor: Warner Bros.)

4. Mulan / USA 2020 (Director: Niki Caro, Screenwriter: Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, Lauren Hynek, Elizabeth Martin, Producers: Chris Bender, Jason Reed, Jake Weiner, Distributor: Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment)

5. Holidate / USA 2020 (Director: John Whitesell, Screenwriters: Tiffany Paulsen, Producers: McG, Mary Viola, Distributor: Netflix)

6. Rebecca / USA 2020 (Director: Ben Wheatley, Screenwriters: Jane Goldman, Joe Shrapnel, Anna Waterhouse, Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Nira Park, Distributor: Netflix)

7. Happiest Season / USA 2020 (Director: Clea DuVall, Screenwriter: Clea DuVall, Mary Holland, Producers: Isaac Klausner, Distributor: Hulu)

8. Promising Young Woman / USA 2020 (Director: Emerald Fennell, Screenwriters: Emerald Fennell, Producers: Tom Ackerley, Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey McNamara, Margot Robbie, Distributor: Focus Features)

9. Trolls World Tour / USA 2020 (Director: Michael Fimognari, Screenwriter: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Maya Forbes, Wallace Wolodarsky, Elizabeth Tippet, Producers: Gina Shay, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

10. After We Collided / USA 2020 (Director: Roger Kumble, Screenwriters: Anna Todd, Mario Celaya, Producers: Mark Canton, Nicolas Chartier, Jennifer Gibgot, Aron Levitz, Brian Pitt, Courtney Solomon, Anna Todd, Michael Wexler, Distributor: Open Road Films)

11. Emma / UK 2020 (Director: Autumn de Wilde, Screenwriters: Eleanor Catton, Producers: Tim Bevan, Graham Broadbent, Peter Czernin, Eric Fellner, Distributor: Focus Features)

12. Hillbilly Elegy / USA 2020 (Director: Ron Howard, Screenwriter: Vanessa Taylor, Producers: Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Karen Lunder, Distributor: Netflix)

13. Mignonnes (Cuties) / France 2020 (Director: Maïmouna Doucouré, Screenwriters: Maïmouna Doucouré, Producers: Zangro, Distributor: Netflix)

14. Antebellum / USA 2020 (Director: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz, Screenwriters: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz, Producers: Zev Foreman, Raymond Mansfield, Sean McKittrick, Christopher Renz, Lezlie Wills, Distributor: Lionsgate)

15. Ma Rainey's Black Bottom / USA 2020 (Director: George C. Wolfe Screenwriters: Ruben Santiago-Hudson Producers: Todd Black, Denzel Washington, Dany Wolf Distributor: Netflix)

16. Godmothered / USA 2020 (Director: Sharon Maguire, Screenwriters: Kari Granlund, Melissa K. Stack, Producers: Justin Springer, Distributor: Disney+)

17. The Last Thing He Wanted / USA 2020 (Director: Dee Rees, Screenwriters: Marco Villalobos, Dee Rees, Producers: Cassian Elwes, Dee Rees, Distributor: Netflix)

18. Relic / AUS|USA 2020 (Director: Natalie Erika James, Screenwriters: Natalie Erika James, Christian White, Producers: Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker, Anna McLeish, Sarah Shaw, Distributor: IFC Midnight)

19. Over The Moon / USA 2020 (Director: Glen Keane, Screenwriters: Audrey Wells, Producers: Peilin Chou, Gennie Rim, Distributor: Netflix)

20. His House / UK 2020 (Director: Remi Weekes, Screenwriters: Remi Weekes, Producers: Aidan Elliott, Martin Gentles, Roy Lee, Arnon Milchan, Distributor: Netflix)

21. Desperados / USA 2020 (Director: LP, Screenwriters: Ellen Rapoport, Producers: Elizabeth Grave, Kelli Konop, Mason Novick, Distributor: Netflix)

22. Lost Girls / USA 2020 (Director: Liz Garbus, Screenwriters: Michael Werwie, Producers: Anne Carey, Kevin McCormick, Distributor: Netflix)

23. Feel The Beat / USA 2020 (Director: Elissa Down, Screenwriters: Michael Armbruster, Shawn Ku, Producers: Susan Cartsonis, Distributor: Netflix)

24. Operation Christmas Drop / USA 2020 (Director: Martin Wood, Screenwriters: Gregg Rossen, Brian Sawyer, Producers: Brad Krevoy, Steven R. McGlothen, Distributor: Netflix)

25. Horse Girl / USA 2020 (Director: Jeff Baena, Screenwriters: Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Producers: Jeff Baena, Alison Brie, Alana Carithers, Mel Eslyn, Distributor: Netflix)

26. On the Rocks / USA 2020 (Director: Sofia Coppola Screenwriters: Sofia Coppola, Producers: Sofia Coppola, Youree Henley, Distributor: A24)

27. Dangerous Lies / USA 2020 (Director: Michael M. Scott, Screenwriters: David Golden, Producers: Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, David Golden, Distributor: Netflix)

28. The Half of It / USA 2020 (Director: Alice Wu, Screenwriters: Alice Wu, Producers: Blair Breard, Anthony Bregman, Alice Wu, Distributor: Netflix)

29. All the Bright Places / USA 2020 (Director: Brett Haley, Screenwriters: Jennifer Niven, Liz Hannah, Producers: Elle Fanning, Mitchell Kaplan, Doug Mankoff, Paula Mazur, Andrew Spaulding, Distributor: Netflix)

ReFrame Stamps Awarded to Submitted Films (outside the Top 100)

A Babysitter's Guide to Monster Hunting / USA 2020 (Director: Rachel Talalay, Screenwriter: Joe Ballarini, Producers: Amie Karp, Ivan Reitman, Distributor: Netflix)

A California Christmas / USA 2020 (Director: Shaun Paul Piccinino, Screenwriters: Lauren Swickard, Producers: Ali Afshar, Lauren Swickard, Distributor: Netflix)

Afterlife of the Party / USA 2021 (Director: Stephen Herek, Screenwriter: Carrie Freedle, Producers: Deborah Evans, Robyn Snyder, Distributor: Netflix)

Ali & Ava / UK 2020 (Director: Clio Barnard, Screenwriter: Clio Barnard, Producers: Tracy O'Riordan, Distributor: Altitude)

All Joking Aside / USA 2020 (Director: Shannon Kohli, Screenwriter: James Pickering, Producers: Jon Ornoy, Distributor: Quiver Distribution)

Babyteeth / USA 2019 (Director: Shannon Murphy, Screenwriter: Rita Kalnejais, Producers: Alex White, Distributor: IFC Films)

Beautiful Dreamer / USA 2020 (Director: Amy Glazer, Screenwriter: Patricia Cotter, Producers: Sterling Waston, Lynn Webb)

Beauty / USA 2021 (Director: Andrew Dosunmu, Screenwriter: Lena Waithe, Producers: Michael Ellenberg, Rishi Rajani, Lena Waithe, Distributor: Netflix)

Becky / USA 2020 (Director: Jonathan Milott, Cary Murnion, Screenwriters: Nick Morris, Ruckus Skye, Lane Skye, Producers: Jordan Beckerman, Jordan Yale Levine, J.D. Lifshitz, Raphael Margules, Russ Posternak, Distributor: Amor Media)

Blithe Spirit / USA 2020 (Director: Edward Hall, Screenwriter: Piers Ashworth, Meg Leonard, Nick Moorcroft, Producers: Hilary Bevan Jones, Meg Leonard, Martin Metz, Nick Moorcroft, Toni Pinnolis, Adrian Politowski, Peter Snell, James Spring, Distributor: IFC Films)

Darkness in Tenement 45 / USA 2020 (Director: Nicole Groton, Screenwriter: Nicole Groton, Producers: Crystal Collins, Nicole Groton, Simone Lapidus)

Diversify / USA 2020 (Director: Matthew S. Findley, Christian Kazadi, Screenwriter: Matthew S. Findley, Producers: Matthew S. Findley, Yuka Saito, Distributor: Amazon)

Fatal Affair / USA 2020 (Director: Peter Sullivan, Screenwriter: Peter Sullivan, Rasheeda Garner, Jeffrey Schenck, Producers: Barry Barnholtz, Nia Long, Jeffrey Schenck, Distributor: Netflix)

Finding Ohana / USA 2021 (Director: Jude Weng, Screenwriter: Christina Strain, Producers: Ian Bryce, Distributor: Netflix)

First Cow / USA 2020 (Director: Kelly Reichardt, Screenwriter: Kelly Reichardt, Jonathan Raymond, Producers: Neil Copp, Vincent Savino, Anish Savjani, Distributor: a24)

Golden Arm / USA 2020 (Director: Maureen Bharoocha, Screenwriter: Ann Marie Allison, Jenna Milly, Producers: Geeta Bajaj, Distributor: Utopia)

How to Build a Girl / USA 2019 (Director: Coky Giedroyc, Screenwriter: Caitlin Moran, Producers: Debra Hayward, Alison Owen, Distributor: IFC Films)

I Blame Society / USA 2020 (Director: Gillian Wallace Horvat, Screenwriter: Gillian Wallace Horvat, Chase Williamson, Producers: Michelle Craig, Mette-Marie Kongsved, Laura Tunstall, Monte Zajicek, Distributor: Cranked Up Films)

I Carry You With Me / USA 2020 (Director: Heidi Ewing, Screenwriter: Heidi Ewing, Alan Page, Producers: Edher Campos, Heidi Ewing, Mynette Louie, Gabriela Maire, Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics)

I'm your Woman / USA 2020 (Director: Julia Hart, Screenwriter: Julia Hart, Jordan Horowitz, Producers: Rachel Brosnahan, Jordan Horowitz, Distributor: Amazon Studios)

Illusory / USA 2020 (Director: Michelle Noland, Screenwriter: Jonathan Bonnin, Jesus Noland, Michelle Noland, Producers: Michelle Noland)

Kajillionaire / USA 2020 (Director: Miranda July, Screenwriter: Miranda July, Producers: Dede Gardner, Youree Henley, Jeremy Kleiner, Distributor: Focus Features)

Let Them All Talk / USA 2020 (Director: Steven Soderbergh, Screenwriter: Deborah Eisenberg, Producers: Gregory Jacobs, Distributor: HBO Max)

Love, Guaranteed / USA 2020 (Director: Mark Steven Johnson, Screenwriters: Elizabeth Hackett, Hilary Galanoy, Producers: Rachael Leigh Cook, Margret H. Huddleston, Stephanie Slack, Dan Spilo, Distributor: Netflix)

Mnemophrenia / USA 2019 (Director: Eirini Konstantinidou, Screenwriter: Eirini Konstantinidou, Robin King, Producers: Eirini Konstantinidou)

Natural Disasters / USA 2020 (Director: Dakota Gorman, Screenwriter: Dakota Gorman, Producers: Nicole Rio)

Olympic Dreams / USA 2019 (Director: Jeremy Teicher, Screenwriter: Nick Kroll, Alexi Pappas, Jeremy Teicher, Producers: Nick Kroll, Nora May, Alexi Pappas, Will Rowbotham, Jeremy Teicher, Distributor: IFC Films)

Premature / USA 2019 (Director: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Screenwriter: Rashaad Ernesto Green, Zora Howard, Producers: Darren Dean, Joy Ganes, Rashaad Ernesto Green, Distributor: IFC Films)

Rouge / USA 2020 (Director: M.J. Bassett, Screenwriter: Isabel Bassett, M.J. Bassett, Producers: Kyle Ambrose, Delon Bakker, M.J. Bassett, Kwesi Dickson, Molly Hassell, Jay Taylor, Distributor: Film & TV House)

Shirley / USA 2020 (Director: Josephine Decker, Screenwriter: Sarah Gubbins, Producers: Sarah Gubbins, David Hinojosa, Simon Horsman, Elisabeth Moss, Sue Naegle, Jeffrey Soros, Christine Vachon, Distributor: Neon)

Shiva Baby / USA 2020 (Director: Emma Seligman, Screenwriter: Emma Seligman, Producers: Kieran Altmann, Katie Schiller, Lizzie Shapiro, Distributor: Utopia)

Switched / USA 2020 (Director: John K.D. Graham, Screenwriter: Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Andrea Polnaszek, Producers: Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Andrea Polnaszek, Distributor: Pure Flix Entertainment)

Sylvie's Love / USA 2020 (Director: Eugene Ashe, Screenwriter: Eugene Ashe, Producers: Eugene Ashe, Nnamdi Asomugha, Jonathan T. Baker, Gabrielle Glore, Matthew Thurm, Distributor: Amazon Studios)

Tall Girl / USA 2019 (Director: Nzingha Stewart, Screenwriter: Sam Wolfson, Producers: Corey L. Marsh, McG, Mary Viola, Distributor: Netflix)

To All the Boys: PS I Love You / USA 2020 (Director: Michael Fimognari Screenwriter: Sofia Alvarez, J. Mills Goodloe, Producers: Matthew Kaplan Distributor: Netflix)

The Broken Hearts Gallery / USA 2020 (Director: Natalie Krinsky, Screenwriter: Natalie Krinsky, Producers: David Gross, Distributor: TriStar Pictures)

The Dig / USA 2021 (Director: Simon Stone, Screenwriter: Moira Buffini, Producers: Carolyn Marks Blackwood, Murray Ferguson, Gabrielle Tana, Ellie Wood, Distributor: Netflix)

The High Note / USA 2020 (Director: Nisha Ganatra, Screenwriter: Flora Greeson, Producers: Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Distributor: Focus Features)

The Inheritance / USA 2021 (Director: John K.D. Graham, Screenwriter: Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Andrea Polnaszek, Producers: Alexandra Boylan, John K.D. Graham, Meredith Riley Stewart, Distributor: Mustard Seed Entertainment)

The Lovebirds / USA 2020 (Director: Michael Showalter, Screenwriters: Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Producers: Tom Lassally, Jordana Mollick, Todd Schulman, Distributor: Netflix)

The Marijuana Conspiracy / USA 2020 (Director: Craig Pryce, Screenwriter: Craig Pryce, Producers: Jennifer Haufler, Craig Pryce)

The Never List / USA 2020 (Director: Michelle Mower, Screenwriter: Ariadne Shaffer, Producers: Anna Margarita Albelo)

The Other Lamb / USA 2019 (Director: Malgorzata Szumowska, Screenwriter: Catherine S. McMullen, Producers: Marie Gade Denessen, David Lancaster, Tristan Lynch, Aoife O'Sullivan, Stephanie Wilcox, Distributor: IFC Films)

The Old Ways / USA 2020 (Director: Christopher Alender, Screenwriter: Marcos Gabriel, Producers: Christa Boarini, T. Justin Ross, David Grove Churchill Viste)

The Photograph / USA 2020 (Director: Stella Meghie, Screenwriter: Stella Meghie, Producers: James Lopez, Will Packer, Distributor: Universal Pictures)

The Princess Switch: Switched Again / USA 2020 (Director: Mike Rohl, Screenwriter: Robin Bernheim, Megan Metzger, Producers: Vanessa Hudgens, Brad Krevoy, Steven R. McGlothen, Distributor: Netflix)

The Rhythm Section / USA 2020 (Director: Reed Morano, Screenwriter: Mark Burnell, Producers: Barbara Broccoli, Michael G. Wilson, Distributor: Paramount Pictures)

The Short History of the Long Road / USA 2019 (Director: Ani Simon-Kennedy, Screenwriter: Ani Simon-Kennedy, Producers: Darren Dean, Bettina Kadoorie, Kishori Rajan, Eddie Rubin, Ani Simon-Kennedy, Dominique Telson, Cailin Yatsko, Distributor: FilmRise)

The Sleepover / USA 2020 (Director: Trish Sie, Screenwriters: Sarah Rothschild, Producers: Mickey Liddell, Pete Shilaimon, Distributor: Netflix)

The Water Man / USA 2020 (Director: David Oyelowo, Screenwriter: Emma Needell, Producers: Carla Giardini, Monica Levinson, David Oyelowo, Shivani Rawat)

Toss It / USA 2019 (Director: Michele Remsen, Screenwriter: Michele Remsen, Producers: Michele Remsen, Distributor: Journeyman Pictures)

Valley Girl / USA 2020 (Director: Rachel Lee Goldenberg, Screenwriter: Amy Talkington, Producers: Tyler Condon, Matt Smith, Steven J. Wolfe, Distributor: MGM)

Wander Darkly / USA 2020 (Director: Tara Miele, Screenwriter: Tara Miele, Producers: Samantha Housman, Lynette Howell Taylor, Monica Levinson, Shivani Rawat, Distributor: Lionsgate)

Work It / USA 2020 (Director: Laura Terruso, Screenwriter: Alison Peck, Producers: Alicia Keys, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton, Leslie Morgenstein, Distributor: Netflix)

