Refractories Market By Form, Alkalinity, End-use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2025

The global Refractories market is estimated to be USD 23.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The global Refractories market is estimated to be USD 23.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 27.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025.The market is witnessing moderate growth, owing to increasing application, technological advancements, and growing demand for these refractories in the Asia-Pacific and Europe. Refractories are largely used in the iron & steel industry. The increasing use of refractories and the rising construction activities is driving the refractories market. Strict environmental and government regulations is the restraints for the Refractories market. Iron & Steel segment is expected to lead the Refractories market during the forecast period The iron & steel industry will continue to lead the Refractories market, , accounting for a share of 60% of the overall market, in 2019 terms of value. This was due to the increasing demand for infrastructure development and mounting demand for consumer goods such as automobiles. The increasing preference for high-cost, high-performance refractories is driven by the need to improve the quality of life, health & environment, and shift to clean, alternative sources of manufacturing. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for Refractories Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of the Refractories market in 2020. Factors such as the rapidly increasing consumption of refractories in the iron & steel, power generation cement, and glass industries in countries such as China, Japan, India, South Korea and Australia have led to an increased demand for Refractories in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction 2 Research Methodology 3 Executive Summary 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Refractories Market4.2 Refractories Market, by Major Countries4.3 Global Refractories Market, by End-Use Industry and Region 5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increase in Infrastructural Development in Emerging Countries5.2.1.2 High Growth Rate Witnessed by the Non-Metallic Minerals Industry5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for High-Grade Refractories from the Iron & Steel Industry5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Restrictions on the Use of Refractories due to the Growing Environmental Concerns5.2.2.2 Monopoly of China Over Raw Material Supply5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Recycling of Refractory Materials5.2.3.2 Consolidation of the Market5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Overdependence on the Iron & Steel Industry5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers5.3.2 Threat of New Entrants5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes5.3.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers5.3.5 Rivalry Among Existing Players5.3.6 Impact of COVID-19 on Supply Chain5.4 Macroeconomic Indicators 6 Refractories Market, by Form6.1 Introduction6.1.1 Shaped Refractories6.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Boilers, Nuclear Reactors, and Cement Kilns is Driving the Demand for Shaped Refractories6.1.2 Unshaped Refractories6.1.2.1 Qualities such as Ease-of-Use and Better Volume Stability are Increasing the Demand for Unshaped Refractories 7 Refractories Market, by Alkalinity7.1 Introduction7.1.1 Acidic & Neutral Refractories7.1.1.1 Increasing Demand from Steel, Non-Ferrous Metal, and Cement Industries is Driving the Demand for Acidic & Neutral Refractories7.1.1.2 Silica Refractories7.1.1.3 Fireclay Refractories7.1.1.4 Alumina Refractories7.1.1.5 Zirconia Refractories7.1.1.6 Chromite Refractories7.1.1.7 Carbon Refractories7.1.2 Basic Refractories7.1.2.1 Increasing Demand from High-Temperature Furnaces, Boilers, and Cement Kilns is Driving the Basic Refractories Market7.1.2.2 Magnesite Refractories7.1.2.3 Dolomite Refractories 8 Refractories Market, by End-use Industry8.1 Introduction8.1.1 Iron & Steel8.1.1.1 Demand from Major Steel Making Countries is Driving the Market for Refractories8.1.2 Power Generation8.1.2.1 Demand for Refractories from the Power Generation Industry is Witnessing Slow Growth8.1.3 Non-Ferrous Metal8.1.3.1 Increasing Demand from Automotive and Aviation Industries is Driving the Demand for Refractories for Non-Ferrous Metals8.1.4 Cement8.1.4.1 Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Economies are Driving the Demand for Refractories in the Cement Industry8.1.5 Glass8.1.5.1 Growing Residential and Commercial Construction in Emerging Economies is Driving the Demand for Refractories in the Glass Industry8.1.6 Other Industries8.1.6.1 Growing Chemical and Aerospace Industries are Driving the Demand for Refractories 9 Refractories Market, by Region9.1 Introduction9.2 APAC9.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 in APAC9.2.2 China9.2.2.1 Increasing Demand for Iron & Steel in Construction Industry9.2.3 Japan9.2.3.1 High Demand from Automobile Industry9.2.4 India9.2.4.1 Growth of Iron & Steel, Glass, and Power Generation Industries9.2.5 South Korea9.2.5.1 Electronic & Home Entertainment Industries Increasing Demand for Glass9.2.6 Australia9.2.6.1 High Demand for Iron & Steel in Construction Industry9.2.7 Rest of APAC9.3 Europe9.3.1 Impact of COVID-19 in Europe9.3.2 Russia9.3.2.1 Infrastructural Development and Urbanization Have Increased the Demand for Refractories in Russia9.3.3 Germany9.3.3.1 Growth of the Construction Industry Boosting Market9.3.4 Turkey9.3.4.1 Rising Demand for Iron and Steel9.3.5 Italy9.3.5.1 Cement and Glass Industries to Drive the Refractories Market9.3.6 France9.3.6.1 Iron & Steel and Non-Ferrous Metals Industries Boosting Demand9.3.7 Spain9.3.7.1 Increased Export of Iron & Steel Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in Spain9.3.8 UK9.3.8.1 Increased Demand from Glass and Iron & Steel Industries9.3.9 Rest of Europe9.4 North America9.4.1 Impact of COVID-19 in North America9.4.2 US9.4.2.1 Increased Demand for Iron & Steel Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country9.4.3 Canada9.4.3.1 The Construction Industry Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country9.4.4 Mexico9.4.4.1 Increased Demand for Automobiles Has Boosted the Demand for Refractories in the Country9.5 Middle East & Africa9.5.1 Impact of COVID-19 in Middle East & Africa9.5.2 Saudi Arabia9.5.2.1 Growth of the Power Generation Sector9.5.3 South Africa9.5.3.1 Growth of the Construction Sector Supporting the Market9.5.4 UAE9.5.4.1 Development of the Non-Oil Sector to Augment Market Growth9.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa9.5.5.1 Infrastructural Development to Boost Demand for Refractories9.6 South America9.6.1 Impact of COVID-19 on South America9.6.2 Brazil9.6.2.1 The Increasing Demand for Iron & Steel and Glass to Boost the Demand for Refractories9.6.3 Argentina9.6.3.1 The Increasing Demand for Non-Ferrous Metals to Boost the Demand for Refractories9.6.4 Rest of South America9.6.4.1 The Increase in Demand for Infrastructural Development to Boost the Demand for Refractories 10 Competitive Landscape10.1 Introduction10.2 Competitive Scenario10.3 Ranking of Key Players, 201910.3.1 RHI Magnesita ( Austria)10.3.2 Vesuvius plc (UK)10.3.3 Shinagawa Refractories ( Japan)10.3.4 Krosaki Harima Corporation ( Japan)10.3.5 Saint-Gobain SA ( France)10.3.6 Other Major Players10.4 Competitive Situations & Trends10.4.1 Mergers & Acquisitions10.4.2 New Product Developments10.4.3 Expansions 11 Company Profiles11.1 RHI Magnesita11.1.1 Business Overview11.1.2 Products Offered11.1.3 Recent Developments11.1.4 SWOT Analysis11.1.5 Winning Imperatives11.1.6 Current Focus and Strategies11.1.7 Threat from Competition11.1.8 Right to Win11.2 Vesuvius11.2.1 Business Overview11.2.2 Products Offered11.2.3 Recent Developments11.2.4 SWOT Analysis11.2.5 Winning Imperatives11.2.6 Current Focus and Strategies11.2.7 Threat from Competition11.2.8 Right to Win11.3 Krosaki Harima11.3.1 Business Overview11.3.2 Products Offered11.3.3 Recent Developments11.3.4 SWOT Analysis11.3.5 Winning Imperatives11.3.6 Current Focus and Strategies11.3.7 Threat from Competition11.3.8 Right to Win11.4 Shinagawa Refractories11.4.1 Business Overview11.4.2 Products Offered11.4.3 SWOT Analysis11.4.4 Winning Imperatives11.4.5 Current Focus and Strategies11.4.6 Threat from Competition11.4.7 Right to Win11.5 Saint-Gobain11.5.1 Business Overview11.5.2 Products Offered11.5.3 Recent Developments11.5.4 SWOT Analysis11.5.5 Winning Imperatives11.5.6 Current Focus and Strategies11.5.7 Threat from Competition11.5.8 Right to Win11.6 Corning Incorporated11.6.1 Business Overview11.6.2 Products Offered11.6.3 SWOT Analysis11.6.4 Analyst's View11.7 Morgan Advanced Materials11.7.1 Business Overview11.7.2 Products Offered11.7.3 Recent Developments11.7.4 SWOT Analysis11.7.5 Analyst's View11.8 Coorstek Incorporated11.8.1 Business Overview11.8.2 Products Offered11.8.3 Recent Developments11.9 Harbisonwalker International11.9.1 Business Overview11.9.2 Products Offered11.9.3 Recent Developments11.10 Imerys11.10.1 Business Overview11.10.2 Products Offered11.10.3 Recent Developments11.10.4 SWOT Analysis11.10.5 Analyst's View11.11 Chosun Refractories11.11.1 Business Overview11.11.2 Products Offered11.11.3 SWOT Analysis11.11.4 Analyst's View11.12 Additional Companies11.12.1 Puyang Refractories Group11.12.2 IFGL Refractories11.12.3 Resco Products11.12.4 Refractechnik Holding GmbH11.12.5 Minteq International11.12.6 Magnezit Group11.12.7 Cerco11.12.8 Almatis GmbH11.12.9 Alteo Holding 11.12.10 Aluchem 11.12.11 Lhoist 11.12.12 Allied Minerals Products 11.12.13 Zhejiang Zili Advanced Materials 11.12.14 Ruitai Materials Technology 11.12.15 Liaoning Qinghua Refractories Co. Ltd. 12 Appendix

