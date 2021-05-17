Reflect Scientific Inc. Letter To Shareholders

OREM, Utah, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and transportation industries, announces a shareholder message from the CEO.

A shareholder message from Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific Inc.:

As mentioned in my previous press release, Reflect Scientific Inc. started developing cryogenic temperature control systems based on liquid nitrogen over ten years ago. Over time many improvements have been made and a large body of intellectual property created. We have also allied with a manufacturing facility capable of producing our systems in large volume.

There continues to be growing interest in our product lines due to their unique capabilities to support the processing, storage, and transportation needs of a wide range of life science sectors, including Biologics/CGT, Blood, and Vaccines.

Several factors essentially drive customer interest:

Non-mechanical systems, exceptional reliability, cost-effectiveness

Superior temperature control anywhere from ambient to - 160 deg C

Cryometrix S-90 cryogenic shipper can run off the grid for long periods of time

Green technology

In processing applications, we continue to receive orders for our B-90 blast freezing system and now have many units in operation, the performance of which has met or exceeded expectations. Feedback has shown customers have realized a significant benefit from their use.

In the Storage arena, we continue to sell our T-90 and T-160 products. We have recently received an inquiry from a major government agency looking for non-mechanical freezers to supplant many of their existing mechanical units.

In the transportation/cold chain area, we continue to receive inquiries for the following applications:

Vaccine management

Air freight temperature-controlled containers

Use of our CB 40 system for TRU reefers - a recent message from CARB indicates we are the leading choice of technology for California markets

In addition, we have received inquiries for broader applications for our L-80 chiller systems from Boeing and NASA.

Our outlook for Reflect Scientific continues to remain bullish. The Company continues to be debt-free.

On March 30, 2021, Reflect Scientific filed a Form 10 Registration Statement with the SEC. Upon effectiveness of Form 10, Reflect will become a 'fully-reporting issuer' with the SEC. Among other things, this means that we will resume filing Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on 10-Q with the SEC regularly. Our year-end financial results are available for review in Form 10, which is available on the SEC's website, and they are also available on the OTC Markets website.

