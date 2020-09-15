Reflect Scientific Continues Record Revenue Stream

OREM, Utah, Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific, Inc. (Symbol:RSCF), a provider of diverse products and services for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and transportation industries announces continued strong year over year revenue gains of 243%.

Year over year gains of 243% were realized for the period ending June 30, 2020 vs June 30, 2019. Gains are attributed to an increased demand for solvent chillers used in the cannabis processing market and a surge in bio-pharmaceutical manufacturing requirements for blast freezing and custom low temperature freezing solutions. Mr. Boyce, CEO of Reflect, commented, "Our Cryometrix brand freezers have become recognized in the bio-pharmaceutical market as the go to solution for rapid, precise freezing of high value products. We are now making inroads into the international market because of this recognition."

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, the company develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific's products are low temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com or www.cryometrix.com for more information.

