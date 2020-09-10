Reelworld Screen Institute And Bell Media Partner For New Program Supporting Emerging Black, Indigenous, And People Of Colour Producers

− Reelworld Producers Program Presented by Bell Media to nurture Canadian producers via workshops, networking, and project development -− First partnership between Bell Media and Reelworld furthers shared commitment to diversity in Canadian media -...

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media and Reelworld Film Festival and Screen Institute announced today the inaugural Reelworld Producers Program, aimed at identifying and nurturing emerging Canadian producers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour to herald a new age of diverse and representative Canadian television.

Through peer-to-peer training, networking, and professional development, a select group of new producers will work with Reelworld to develop projects and opportunities to further diversify the Canadian media landscape. The 12-month program will begin accepting submissions on October 14, 2020 at the kick-off of Reelworld Film Festival's 20 th Anniversary, with selected participants to be announced in early 2021. More details, including the application process, will be available on reelworld.ca following the launch of the festival.

"Reelworld was inspired to create a program like this in partnership with Bell Media. Both organizations understand the lack of representation of Canadian Black, Indigenous, People of Colour who are producers, and how vital creative producers are in the development of content and in nurturing talent," said Tonya Williams, Founder and Executive Director, Reelworld. "We hope Reelworld's Class of 2021 will usher in a new age of great television representing the racial diversity the broadcasters have committed to exhibiting."

"Through ongoing conversations we have heard the need for increased producers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour, and the positive effect that can result from increased diversity in these roles," said Randy Lennox, President, Bell Media. "Through this partnership and program with Reelworld, we hope to fast-track producer training for Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour creatives already in the industry who are interested in expanding their skills into producing."

Bell Media's partnership with Reelworld is the most recent initiative of its previously announced commitment to increase representation of diverse voices in the content it broadcasts.

