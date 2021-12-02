ReelWorks Studios And Fathom Events Announce Release Of Latest Film THE MULLIGAN

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ReelWorks Studios and Fathom Events announce the release of their latest film THE MULLIGAN featuring Pat Boone (JOURNEY TO THE CENTER OF THE EARTH, STATE FAIR), Eric Close (" Nashville," AMERICAN SNIPER, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"), Tanya Christiansen (I STILL BELIEVE, THE HATE U GIVE) and Charmin Lee ( JUST MERCY, THE 5TH WAVE) with special appearances by American sportscaster Jim Nantz, Sports Commentator Jim Szoke, and PGA Champion Tom Lehman. THE MULLIGAN will be released in movie theaters nationwide spring of 2022. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com

Watch the trailer for THE MULLIGAN here .

"I'm thrilled to be part of a film that will impact many, many people (not just golf lovers)," said Pat Boone. "We are all in need of second chances in life and you never know how God may be planning to redeem your story."

An intensely driven CEO, Paul McAlister is a success in everything — except life. Separated from his wife and estranged from his son, Paul's steely-eyed focus remains solely on his next boardroom mega-deal. But like an errant tee-shot on a difficult hole, Paul's life could use a do-over … a "mulligan."

With the help of a new friend known as "the Old Pro," Paul is challenged to focus more on his priorities and purpose than pitching and putting. Desperate to make something good of a situation gone bad, Paul discovers he needs the ultimate mulligan.

"From our filming location at The Currahee Club to our incredible partners including PING, Titleist, FootJoy, Payne Stewart Golf Camps and Arnold Palmer Drink Company, this is the ultimate family-friendly golf film," said producer Rick Eldridge. "On top of that, THE MULLIGAN is a great reminder of the importance of our most meaningful relationships, beginning with our families."

Based on the popular book by Wally Armstrong and Ken Blanchard, THE MULLIGAN naturally weaves heartwarming life lessons inspired by the game of golf into the story. The film sports an all-star cast, including Eric Close ( NASHVILLE, AMERICAN SNIPER) as Paul, Pat Boone as the Old Pro, and PGA golfer Tom Lehman and legendary broadcaster Jim Nantz as themselves. THE MULLIGAN (written by Rick Eldridge, Jimmy Hager, Randall Eldridge, and Roland Eldridge) is an inspiring reminder that second chances are only one step away.

About ReelWorks Studios :ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO Rick Eldridge has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician, and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming, and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/

About Fathom Events: Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (AMC) - Get AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Class A Report; Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report; and Regal Cinemas, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L)., Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

About Blanchard Companies :Drs. Ken and Marjorie Blanchard incorporated The Ken Blanchard Companies in 1979 with three simple goals—to make a difference in people's lives, to drive human worth and effectiveness in the workplace, and to help each organization we work with become the provider, employer, and investment of choice.

