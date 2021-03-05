Reedy Industries Acquires Control Works, Inc.

GLENVIEW, Ill., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Control Works Inc. out of Madison, Wisconsin. Control Works will operate within Reedy's Building Automation Solutions (BAS) Division. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands into the Madison metropolitan region and does so by increasing its building automation and controls prowess.

For over 19 years, Control Works has built its company and reputation providing excelle0nt workmanship and service guided by integrity. Each of Control Works' technicians has more than 25+ years experience in designing, installing, and servicing BAS control systems.

"We are excited about the acquisition of Control Works. The Control Works team will bring years of knowledge, both in design and installation of BAS control systems," says Gerry Grilec, President of BAS. "Control Works' access to BAS' platform, resources, back office support and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for Control Works' vendor partners, employees and customers. This acquisition is in line with our goal to provide more BAS control system services to the entire Reedy platform and its customer base."

After owning and managing Control Works for more than 19 years, Mike McCracken and Marquis Harding will continue serving their customers as a member of the BAS Division. "I am excited to see Control Works combine with BAS and the Reedy platform. Gerry and his team have built a well-run, customer-first company that aligns with Control Works' culture," says McCracken. "It's comforting to know that Control Works' employees and customers will have the benefit of a larger platform, more resources and continued service to our dedicated clients."

BAS serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on building controls services and solutions. BAS is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic and acquisition-related means.

BAS is a Reedy Industries company, an industry-leading super-regional solutions provider in the mechanical services and controls space based out of Chicago. With origins dating back to the 1930s, Reedy currently operates in 7 states and employs over 1,000 people.

Media Contact Jamie Budy Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries2440 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025 jbudy@reedyindustries.com (847) 832-2323

Related Images image1.png

Related Links Reedy Industries Building Automation Solutions (BAS)

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/reedy-industries-acquires-control-works-inc-301241166.html

SOURCE Reedy Industries