Reedy Industries Acquires Canton, OH's Standard Plumbing & Heating/Sheet Metal Crafters

DEERFIELD, Ill., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reedy Industries, a leader in commercial and industrial HVAC, plumbing and building controls services, has acquired Standard Plumbing & Heating / Sheet Metal Crafters (SPH/SMC) of Canton, Ohio. With this acquisition, Reedy Industries expands their services footprint in the Ohio region maintaining focus on their core end markets - commercial/ industrial, healthcare, education, government, and senior living.

SPH/SMC began serving the Ohio market in 1912 and from day one focused on quality, customer satisfaction and innovative solutions. SPH/SMC specializes in mechanical installation, sheet metal fabrication, maintenance, and service work on building systems. These solutions tend to be highly complex in nature for both new construction and renovation/retrofit projects of occupied facilities, both public and private. SPH/SMC's core staff collectively has over 250 years of experience in the industry and is regarded as subject matter experts within the market and by their loyal client base.

SPH/SMC believes in their ability to stabilize maintenance costs, maintain comfort and process conditions, extend equipment life, and protect the capital investments for its customers.

" Joe Kirmser, CEO of Reedy Industries, and I both strive to be the best performing contractors in our industry and seek the best solutions for all involved," says Dave Grabowsky, President of SPH/SMC. "Going forward, we anticipate more emphasis on infrastructure, clean air, and clean water as well as the expansion of our presence in Ohio and Pennsylvania. Standard is committed to its talented and strong team of employees across the organization. This acquisition will provide employees the opportunity for security and advancement."

"Dave and the entire SPH/SMC team are an outstanding fit with the expanding Reedy platform," says Kirmser. "SPH/SMC has built a differentiated position in Ohio and the surrounding area. The combination of the Reedy platform and resources with SPH/SMC's people and capabilities will create significant value and growth potential for vendor partners, employees, and customers. We are thrilled to expand Reedy's presence in the Ohio market through our partnerships with Dave and SPH/SMC."

SPH/SMC is the twelfth acquisition for Reedy Industries since 2019. Kirmser added, "We don't hide the fact that we seek to add significant growth and expansion through acquisition. But we pass on far more opportunities than we pursue. It takes a special and unique business for us to get to this point. SPH/SMC checks all the boxes. Now that we have established a larger presence in Ohio, we will absolutely look to add more density in the market through strategic add-on acquisitions."

With the acquisition complete, Grabowsky will stay on with SPH/SMC in his current role as President. "I love what I do and my employees are like family to me. I am enthusiastic about moving forward. This is a strategic partnership that enables us to serve more customers and brings together similar cultures and mindsets of two strong companies," Grabowsky said. Grabowsky is the third generation at the helm of Standard Plumbing and Heating. He was preceded by his father, Bob Grabowsky, and founder, Herman Grabowsky.

Reedy Industries serves critical environments in the commercial and industrial market spaces by focusing on HVAC, plumbing and building controls services and solutions. Reedy Industries is actively expanding the services it provides within the building envelope and is doing so through both organic growth and acquisitions. Reedy Industries is a 90-year-old company and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL, just outside Chicago .

Media Contact Jamie Budy Director of Marketing, Reedy Industries2440 Ravine Way Ste 200, Glenview, IL 60025 jbudy@reedyindustries.com (847) 832-2323

