Reed's Inc.® Expands Distribution With Defense Commissary Agency

NORWALK, Conn., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed's Inc.® (Nasdaq: REED), maker of the nation's leading portfolio of handcrafted, all-natural beverages, today announces its expanded distribution with the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) to 179 commissary stores in the United States and 57 international bases that span Puerto Rico, Europe and Asia.

Bringing more all-natural alternatives from Reed's®, America's #1 ginger company, and Virgil's™, a full line of handcrafted sodas, the new distribution with DeCA builds upon the existing multipack availability of Reed's® Extra and Premium Ginger Beer and Virgil's™ Handcrafted Root Beer and Cream Soda at military commissaries.

A significant expansion across the Reed's® and Virgil's™ portfolios, service members and their families now have access at domestic and international bases for additional better-for-you options, including:

Reed's® Original and Zero Sugar Ginger Beer (4-pack): Crafted with REAL fresh ginger root, natural fruit juices, honey and spices in a Jamaican-inspired recipe.

Crafted with REAL fresh ginger root, natural fruit juices, honey and spices in a Jamaican-inspired recipe. Reed's® REALLY REAL Ginger Ale™ Original and Zero Sugar (4-pack): Made with REAL ginger and nothing artificial, it's the only ginger ale on the market packed with 2,000 mg of fresh-pressed organic ginger.

Made with REAL ginger and nothing artificial, it's the only ginger ale on the market packed with 2,000 mg of fresh-pressed organic ginger. Virgil's™ Zero Sugar Root Beer, Cream Soda and Black Cherry (6-pack): Certified Ketogenic sodas are handcrafted with a proprietary natural sweetener system and no artificial preservatives.

Certified Ketogenic sodas are handcrafted with a proprietary natural sweetener system and no artificial preservatives. Reed's® Craft Ginger Chews and Crystallized Ginger: Sourced from South Pacific Islands with only fresh ginger and all-natural, local ingredients, these craft candies are available in two sweet and spicy formats.

"For over 30 years, Reed's Inc. has been the leader for all-natural beverages. We've seen a tremendous response from military families for our offerings, and we are thrilled to continue the momentum from these initial successes and expand further in the commissary channel," said Norman E. Snyder, CEO of Reed's, Inc.® " Alongside DeCA, we're increasing accessibility to healthier alternatives and bringing a wider range of our products to base commissaries across the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe and Asia."

Reed's® and Virgil's™ also retail at grocery and convenience stores nationwide, and online at the Reed's® and Virgil's™ Amazon Storefronts, as well as the Reed's® and Virgil's™ Online Stores.

For more information about Reed's Inc.®, please visit the Reed's® website and the Virgil's™ website or call 800-99-REEDS. Follow Reed's® on Reed's® Twitter, Reed's® Instagram, and Reed's® Facebook (@drinkreeds), and Virgil's™ on Virgil's™ Twitter , Virgil's™ Instagram , and Virgil's™ Facebook (@drinkvirgils).

About Reed's, Inc.Established in 1989, Reed's is America's number 1 name in Ginger and America's best-selling Ginger Beer brand and innovator for decades. Virgil's is America's best-selling independent, full line of natural craft sodas. The Reed's® portfolio is sold in over 40,000 retail doors nationwide. Reed's core product line of Original, Premium, Extra and Strongest Craft Ginger Beers, along with the Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Extra Ginger Beer are unique due to the proprietary process of using fresh ginger root combined with a Jamaican inspired recipe of natural spices and fruit juices. Reed's recently introduced Reed's Real Ginger Ale in both full and zero sugar versions that contain 2,000 mg of fresh ginger. The company uses this same handcrafted approach in its award-winning Virgil's™ line of great tasting, bold flavored craft sodas and Certified Ketogenic Zero Sugar Varieties.

Media Contact: 5W Public Relations reeds@5wpr.com 212.999.5585