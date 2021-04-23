Redwood Deck Wins Big In NADRA National Deck Competition

SANTA ROSA, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Deck and Railing Association (NADRA) hosted their 11th Annual Awards Celebration on April 22, 2021 to announce winning entries to the organization's 2020 National+ Deck Competition. Among the winning entries is the Harrison Lake House project featuring an expansive redwood deck from Humboldt Sawmill.

Built by DBC Construction Ltd. of Mission, B.C., Canada, David Cameron is the company's President. "We are extremely honored that this special deck was selected as the first-place entry across three of the four categories we entered," stated Cameron.

The Harrison Lake House redwood deck was entered in the following categories:

Wood Deck $50k- $100k (First Place) Open Porch (First Place) Railing (First Place) Limitless Creation $50k- $100k (Second Place)

According to Humboldt Sawmill's Director, Marketing, Jessica Hewitt, the Harrison Lake House project is one-of-a-kind. "I first saw images of the deck when it was under construction. I knew then it was the ideal project to enter in the annual NADRA National+ Deck Competition. The combination of the natural beauty of the Clear grade redwood, the crystal blues of the lake, and the spectacular scenery, the deck wins all around."

The homeowner could not agree more. "We bought the home for its spectacular views. By upgrading it with additional outdoor living space, and using long-lasting redwood for the decking, this is a space we will enjoy for years to come. We couldn't be happier with how it all turned out."

About the Mendocino Family of Companies

The Mendocino Family of Companies include Allweather Wood, Humboldt Redwood Company, Humboldt Sawmill Company, Mendocino Forest Products, Mendocino Redwood Company.

In aggregate Mendocino Companies owns 440,000 acres of Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC® C013133) certificated timberland, constitutes the largest waterborne wood treater in the Western USA, and is the largest producer of redwood lumber in the world. Humboldt Sawmillproduces large timbers and custom cuts in redwood and Douglas-fir for "program" business. Additionally, Mendocino Companies owns and operates a 25-megaWatt biomass Cogen plant and largest wood pellet plant in California.

For more information, please visit www.MendoCo.com.

