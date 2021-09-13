Redwire To Participate In The 2021 Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redwire Corporation (RDW) , a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, today announced that Peter Cannito, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the space technology panel at the Raymond James Defense & Government Services Conference on September 23, 2021, in Washington, D.C.

Peter Cannito; Bill Read, CFO; and Mike Gold, EVP of Civil Space and External Affairs, will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings at the conference by appointment only.

For more information on the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Redwire team, please contact your Raymond James representative.

About RedwireRedwire Corporation (RDW) is a leader in mission critical space solutions and high reliability components for the next generation space economy, with valuable IP for solar power generation and in-space 3D printing and manufacturing. With decades of flight heritage combined with the agile and innovative culture of a commercial space platform, Redwire is uniquely positioned to assist its customers in solving the complex challenges of future space missions. For more information, please visit www.redwirespace.com .

