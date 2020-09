RedShield Named 2021 TAG Cyber Distinguished Vendor

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShield, specialists in web application shielding, has been named as a 'Distinguished Vendor' in TAG Cyber's 2021 Security Annual.

Released today, the accolade in the Security Annual makes RedShield part of an elite industry collective supporting the democratization of cyber security research and advisory materials. Each distinguished vendor was selected by the TAG Cyber Analyst team, led by Dr. Edward Amoroso , CEO of TAG Cyber.

Unlike many analyst and commercial publications which are gated and expensive, the TAG Cyber Security Annual brings world-class cyber security industry analysis - to everyone - for free enabling enterprise network teams, investors, entrepreneurs, reporters and boards to make informed decisions on cyber security.

Andy Prow, CEO of RedShield commented: "In the rush to digital transformation, protecting infrastructure has never been more important. Being part of a community of organisations helping to ensure that all businesses have the information and analysis they need to remain secure and continue to innovate is something we're really proud of. We're thrilled to recognised in TAG Cyber's work for the year ahead and to share our unique shielding technology with enterprises around the world."

Dr. Edward Amoroso, CEO of TAG Cyber said: "We're excited to have RedShield as a part of our work in the coming year. Its approach to removing vulnerabilities in web applications without touching a single line of application code can help accelerate digital transformation without compromising on security and that's a problem that businesses are facing globally. We look forward to working with them this year and welcome Andy's and the team's support.

For more information, or do download a copy of Tag Cyber's 2021 Security Annual, visit www.redshield.co .

About RedShield

RedShield makes vulnerabilities in web applications vanish without touching a single line of application code. Our software shields enable you to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and speed to market by removing the holes cybercriminals seek to exploit. Founded in New Zealand, owned and operated by an experienced team of penetration testers and security technologists, we have become known for taking on the security challenges that no one else will.

About TAG Cyber

TAG Cyber is a research and advisory firm focused on democratizing world-class support for everyone. Based in New York City and led by Dr. Edward Amoroso, the firm is proud to support enterprise and government customers around the world.

