RedShelf Wins "2021 Publishing Software Of The Year" In EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

CHICAGO, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RedShelf, an EdTech company helping schools, publishers, and businesses transition from print to digital learning content, today announced that EdTech Breakthrough has named RedShelf the winner of its "Publishing Software of the Year" award in the third annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program.

RedShelf's software quickly ingests publisher content and publishes it onto the the best-in-class RedShelf eReader, now version 7.0, that provides learners an affordable and intuitive interface to access the curated content they need for success. This industry-leading solution is built to the highest accessibility and security standards and packed with learning tools and engagement features that bring content to life in ways that print is simply incapable of doing.

Behind the success of its esteemed eReader sits RedShelf's Content Delivery System (CDS)—one of the industry's first end-to-end distribution platforms, that connects publisher content, through the institution and faculty, directly to the learner in an accessible, affordable way. The award-winning software allows publishers to digitize content, optimize their catalogs, bundle titles and eliminate the complex myriad of integrations with various Learning Management Systems (LMS.) Today, RedShelf offers more than one million digital titles from more than 10,000 diverse publishers and content providers. The RedShelf CDS integrates seamlessly with all major LMS and Point of Sale (POS) systems, and dramatically streamlines the many complex workflows involved in acquiring, pricing, selling, delivering, and billing for eBooks and other digital content.

"We pride ourselves on having helped thousands of colleges, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, and engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content," said Greg Fenton, RedShelf's CEO and co-founder. "This is an exciting time for us as we witness the acceleration of the digital transformation across thousands of campuses and organizations. We appreciate the EdTech Breakthrough Award and related recognition —an award that further validates our continued investment into the tools that are reshaping education as we know it."

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, e-Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,000 nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world.

"RedShelf's digital course materials and distribution software enable publishers and colleges to improve affordability and provide a more frictionless experience for students, while reducing operational expense and adapting to changing customer preferences in the digital age," said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. "RedShelf has developed a true win-win solution that helps to make education and training both more affordable and engaging for learners, and more financially sustainable for content creators. Congratulations to everyone at RedShelf on winning the 'Publishing Software of the Year' award—a well-deserved recognition."

About RedShelf RedShelf is a Chicago-based EdTech company focused on helping schools, businesses, and publishers transition effortlessly from traditional print to more affordable, efficient, engaging digital textbooks, training materials, and learning content. Today, Redshelf's software (Content Delivery System & eReader) serves more than 10,000 publishers and more than 1,500 business and educational partners, reaching millions of student and professional learners worldwide. For more information, visit about.redshelf.com or follow on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

About EdTech BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

