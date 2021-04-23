Redmond's 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender Leads Sales Of Redmond Kitchen Appliances

HAWTHORNE, Calif., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The range of Redmond kitchen appliances is seeing its 5-in-1 Immersion Hand Blender HB005 ( https://redmondus.com/product/5-in-1-immersion-hand-blender-hb005/118?img=334d6e3ad2924a749afb754fc3326600&u=1618813549341) as its top-performing product in terms of sales, as the brand goes on consolidating its market share due to its formula of advanced technology and modern design.

The Redmond blender is a 12-Speed Stainless Steel Immersion Stick Blender with Milk Frother, including a 500ml Chopper, an Egg Whisk, and a versatile 800ml container. Designed with multiple kitchen requirements in mind, the Redmond mixer's accessories allow the user to prepare a smoothie, make a mousse, fix a foam-rich cappuccino for breakfast, or chop any small ingredient, from onions to biscuit crumbles.

The company's goal was to create a hand blender that would be user-centric and deliver a high-performance in multiple kitchen contexts. The Food Chopper has an S-shape reversible blade that lets the user chop anything with minimum time and effort. The Egg Whisk opens a world of new cooking possibilities since it smoothly and seamlessly does everything a hand mixer would do, only so much better. The milk frother will allow the user to prepare a fresh home-made foamy latte that no coffee shop can match, and the hand-stick blender will let people make soup, prepare baby food, or have a delicious and nutritious smoothie done in no time.

The Redmond mixer is designed to allow for easy exchange of its accessories. Its 360° installation and disassembly design let the user connect the device's two parts from any angle. While most blenders have two blades, the Redmond blender has four titanium blades that are extremely powerful and corrosion-resistant. The company decided to use titanium as the most suited metal alloy for the blade due to its strength and also its ease of cleaning. The Stainless Steel build of the device and the BPA-Free plastic accessories also ensure that people can use Redmond's blender without worrying about any health hazards.

Redmond is positioning itself as an affordable luxury brand of home appliances that turns convenience, performance, and creative design into an affordable mix of premium features in appliances for European homes and beyond. The brand is seeking to encourage its customers to be healthy, eat well, and accomplish these essential goals while having their time freed up by smart Redmond appliances that make their lives easier and better.

