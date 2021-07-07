Rediscover Southern California On The Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® This Summer

Pacific Surfliner offers tips and resources for planning your next trip this summer and beyond.

ORANGE, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles - San Diego - San Luis Obispo (LOSSAN) Rail Corridor Agency, which manages the Amtrak® Pacific Surfliner® service, encourages passengers to plan ahead when traveling by train in Southern California.

As the state of California has reopened and is moving forward to rebuild tourism and promote travel, Pacific Surfliner passengers are encouraged to follow safety measures and any important public health recommendations in place during their trip and at their destination. Per federal law and Amtrak policy, face coverings must still be worn while onboard trains and in stations.

"Summer is a great time to travel and we're seeing steady increases in our ridership," said LOSSAN Agency Chairman Dana Reed. "As a result, we've added more trips to the Pacific Surfliner schedule as a first step toward service restoration and have implemented measures to manage capacity during peak-travel weekends."

Service was recently expanded for Pacific Surfliner trains with temporary adjustments in place to manage capacity, including requiring reservations to ride Pacific Surfliner trains on certain holiday weekends and special event dates.

Pacific Surfliner encourages riders to take the appropriate precautions when planning trips this summer and beyond. Recommendations for planning your next trip include:

Plan Ahead: Fridays and Sundays are typically the busiest travel days on the Pacific Surfliner. If travel plans allow, ride midweek or midday when it's less crowded. To safely manage capacity during periods when more travelers are anticipated, customers will need a reservation to travel during opening weekend of Del Mar Races ( July 16 - 19) and Labor Day Weekend ( September 3 - 7). More dates may be added where a reservation is required, depending on travel demand throughout the summer.

Visit the Pacific Surfliner website for additional information to plan your next trip and to stay up to date on the latest news for the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner, visit news.pacificsurfliner.com .

