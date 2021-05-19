REDCON1, The Fastest Growing Sports Nutrition Brand Will Open It's Second Flagship Gym In Nashville, TN

The world's fastest-growing and most popular supplement brand will open a second flagship gym location in Nashville, TN (5035 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211) on May 22 with world-class athletes Kai Greene, Dana Linn Bailey, Rob Bailey, Kenny Omega, and more in attendance

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- REDCON1, America's #1 supplement brand which was founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday, will open our second flagship location in Nashville, TN on Saturday, May 22, 2021.

While planning which city would be best for the second flagship location we were inspired by Mayor John Cooper's vision to continuously grow the local economy by recruiting and retaining businesses that will create new, high-quality jobs for residents of Nashville.

Special guests at the grand opening of the REDCON1 Nashville Gym include Kai Greene , Dana Linn Bailey, Rob Bailey, Kenny Omega , Sage Northcutt, and former 9/11 New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik.

At a staggering 50,000 square feet, this global destination will double as a world-class premium gym and as an official REDCON1 retail store.

We're also proud to announce this will be an Official NPC Certified Gym and the North American Panatta Retail Showroom. These key partnerships allow us to create a destination that's equipped to support any professional athletes yet made available to the public.

World-renowned three-time Arnold Classic champion, REDCON1 Elite Athlete, and first ISSA's Global Fitness Ambassador Kai Greene says, "The sport of bodybuilding has been my passion since a young man growing up in Brooklyn, New York. It was a privilege to have an active hands-on role in planning and designing this state-of-the-art fitness facility. We were intentionally thoughtful on each handpicked piece of equipment and free weight to ensure everyone of all skillsets or fitness goals can attain and maintain their goals."

Aaron Singerman, Founder of REDCON1 , is excited to open a second brick-and-mortar location in Nashville.

"Since launching REDCON1 in 2016 the brand has nurtured a global community spanning 80+ countries. We're excited to plant our roots in the heart of Nashville and become part of the local fabric. Just as we design our healthy on-the-go supplements and vitamins for mass inclusion so will our gym. This gym will provide a destination for all people with varying goals to live a healthier lifestyle," explained Singerman.

"REDCON1's customer base is nearly 40% military, veterans, first responders, police, and paramedics. I know many law enforcement officers and first responders who rely on REDCON1's high-quality supplements to not only reach but exceed, their fitness and strength training goals. That allows our brave men and women to operate on the level we need to keep our communities safe," said Kerik, the 40th Commissioner of the New York Police Department.

REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people that need to get the most out of their workout and workday. REDCON1 offers nutritional supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone from beginners to serious athletes. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 24,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results while building a brand that stands for transparency, hard work, honesty, and integrity. Additionally, the Company has significant community engagement through REDCON1 Foundation, the primary goal of which is making a positive impact on families of the United States military heroes. For additional information, visit redcon1.com , watch the brand story , and redcon1foundation.com .

