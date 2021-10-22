Redbox To Ring The NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Opening Bell and celebrate the start of trading of the company's shares.

Redbox, a leading entertainment company, will visit the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square to ring the Opening Bell and celebrate the start of trading of the company's shares. Chief Executive Officer Galen Smith, and other Redbox executives will be on-hand.

Where:Nasdaq MarketSite - 4 Times Square - 43rd & Broadway - Broadcast Studio

When:Monday, October 25, 2021 - 9:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. ET

Redbox Press ContactPeter Binazeski, Head of Public Relations peter.binazeski@redbox.com

Nasdaq MarketSite Media ContactPeter Gau(201) 388-9682 Peter.gau@nasdaq.com

Feed InformationFiber Line (Encompass Waterfront): 4463

Gal 3C/06C 95.05 degrees West 18 mhz LowerDL 3811 VerticalFEC 3/4

SR 13.235 DR 18.295411 MOD 4:2:0 DVBS QPSK

Getty PhotosPhotos from the event will be available shortly after it concludes. They can be downloaded via: https://dam.gettyimages.com/assignments/redbox-goes-public

Redbox B-Roll and AssetsAvailable for download via: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/pxkauxaodf0u8le/AAAQe13C35QUGxK2z0jHwyf_a?dl=0

WebcastA live stream of the Nasdaq Opening Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

About Redbox

Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX) is a leading entertainment company that gives consumers access to a large variety of content across digital and physical media. The company operates a rapidly growing digital streaming service that provides both ad supported (AVOD) and paid movies from Hollywood studios and hundreds of content partners, as well as over 100 channels of free ad supported streaming television (FAST). The Redbox app is available on major entertainment platforms that include Roku devices, connected TVs, gaming platforms, the web as well iOS and Android devices. Redbox also operates its popular kiosks across the US at thousands of retail locations - giving consumers affordable access to the latest in entertainment. The company produces, acquires, and distributes movies through its Redbox Entertainment label, providing rights to talent-led films that are distributed across Redbox's digital and physical services as well as through third-party digital services. Headquartered just outside of Chicago, Redbox has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. For more information visit www.redbox.com.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn or on Twitter @Nasdaq.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211022005515/en/