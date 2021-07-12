RedBlock Receives Strategic Investment From Nasdaq Listed The9

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Fintech company RedBlock announced that they have accepted the strategic investment from The9, a company listed on Nasdaq.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain Fintech company RedBlock announced that they have accepted the strategic investment from The9, a company listed on Nasdaq. In addition to obtaining funding from The9, RedBlock wil l leverag e the resources from The9 to carry out strategic cooperation with The9 's subsidiaries in the fields of overseas business and asset digitization.

RedBlock is a USD Fund 42DAO incubated project, which completed its Angel round fund-raising at the end of last year.

About The9

The9 Ltd. was listed on the Nasdaq in 2004 (stock code: NCTY) and is actively developing into a high-tech diversified Internet company. At the current stage, The9 focused on blockchain-related businesses.

About RedBlock

RedBlock is originated in Silicon Valley and committed to becoming a leader in asset digitization. It aims to improve the digital efficiency of the global market while lowering industry entry barriers. Based on a deep understanding of the industry, RedBlock starts from market trends and industrial development and provides the most trustworthy digital solutions for enterprise management, liquidity management, information management, and digital asset management.

Media Contact: Amy Qian amy@redblockcap.com

