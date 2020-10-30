Red Ventures Announces Closing Of Acquisition Of CNET Media Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Ventures today announced that it has completed the previously announced agreement to buy the business of CNET Media Group, an expansive portfolio of digital media brands that advise consumers across leading consumer tech, business tech, gaming, and entertainment media brands. For additional details on the transaction, please refer to the joint press release distributed by Red Ventures, CNET Media Group, and ViacomCBS on September 14, 2020.

About Red VenturesOver the last twenty years, Red Ventures has built a portfolio of influential brands, digital platforms, and strategic partnerships that work together to connect millions of people with expert advice. Through premium content and personalized digital experiences, Red Ventures builds online journeys that make it easier for people to make important decisions about their homes, health, travel, finances, education and entertainment. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures spans 5 continents and employs more than 3,500 people. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including Healthline Media, The Points Guy, Bankrate, MYMOVE, and Allconnect.com.

