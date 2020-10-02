RED Technologies Launches TV White Space Database In The United States In Collaboration With Microsoft

PARIS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies announced today the company will launch its TV white space (TVWS) database service in the United States in collaboration with Microsoft's Airband Initiative.

PARIS, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RED Technologies announced today the company will launch its TV white space (TVWS) database service in the United States in collaboration with Microsoft's Airband Initiative. The effort will enable the deployment of low-cost terrestrial wireless broadband internet to communities across the country.

RED's database tells devices which frequencies they can use in that area, at what power and for how long. RED's geo-location database allows wireless devices to access TVWS and operate with the current guidance from the United States' Federal Communication Commission rules. RED's dynamic spectrum management technology enables wireless communications at relatively high data-rates over long distances and delivers connectivity to large open areas where it would be difficult to deploy fixed infrastructure. This technology works where others cannot, helping consumers and businesses in remote areas to get online.

Pierre Jean Muller, CEO of RED Technologies said, "Spectrum is scarce and valuable and demand can outstrip supply. Dynamic spectrum sharing allows the available spectrum to be used more efficiently than any existing static techniques. Maximising the efficiency of the spectrum usage lowers the barriers to access, enabling more users to get online, no matter how remote."

Microsoft's Airband Initiative works to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved people living in rural areas of the U.S. Leveraging a range of technologies tailored to meet the needs of each community such as TVWS technology, the Airband Initiative aims to expand broadband access to 3 million people residing in unserved rural areas by 2022.

"Expanding connectivity across the U.S. requires every tool in the box, including TV white spaces," said Vickie Robinson, Senior Director of the Microsoft Airband Initiative. "By leveraging Red Technologies' advanced database, our partners within the Airband Initiative are better able to expand broadband access to unserved and underserved communities."

"The digital economy underpins a strong American economy, but remote areas lag behind much of the rest of the U.S. when it comes to broadband connectivity. It's a problem that we are tackling successfully for poorly-connected parts of the country and it's fantastic to be bringing new technologies, like dynamic spectrum management, to connect communities and businesses across the country" Michael Abitbol, COO of RED said.

About RED Technologies

As telecoms markets move towards 5G and in the face of increasing spectrum shortages and demand for accessible and affordable services, policy-makers and industry stakeholders have devised ground-breaking regulatory frameworks to enable dynamic spectrum sharing.

Founded in 2012, RED Technologies has been a pioneer in spectrum sharing technologies and actively contributed to the CBRS regulatory and standard developments. RED Technologies' team is constituted of first-class engineers coming from top tier telecom vendors and operators. RED Technologies is now a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies and services, offering scalable cloud-based systems CBRS and TVWS spectrum sharing solutions for operators of all sizes and sectors. RED's CBRS solution is deployed in the US in partnership with Amdocs. To complete our unique SAS suite, RED currently contributes to the 6GHz standardization while developing the necessary AFC (Automatic Frequency Controler) to support 6GHz WiFi and 5G.

RED technologies will sustain its contribution to the necessary standardization and regulatory works in all potential bands to further consolidate the position the company as a unique and innovative dynamic spectrum sharing specialist with the full range of available to operators, verticals and governments worldwide. The reference shareholder of the company is venture capital firm Karista ( www.karista.vc).

More information can be found at https://www.redtechnologies.fr and welcome.wavedb.com

About Microsoft's Airband Initiative

Microsoft's Airband Initiative is an effort to close the digital divide and bring broadband access to 3 million people in unserved rural communities in the United States by July 2022. The Airband Initiative combines private-sector capital investment in new technologies and rural broadband deployments with public-sector financial and regulatory support. More information can be found at https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/corporate-responsibility/airband.

