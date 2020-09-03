Red Smith Foods Wins New Product Award

DAVIE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- This year has shown that being a successful food company is more than just creating the best tasting or healthiest products. Safety measures and protocols in place during production and throughout the packaging process are absolutely vital. It can make all the difference, and for us, there's no bigger peace of mind than knowing our products are able to be consumed safely. That's part of what makes this award so meaningful.

Red Smith Foods is proud to announce that our Big John's Pickled Eggs have won a 2020 Convenience Store News Best New Product award in the Alternative Snacks - Other category!

The judging was supervised by Past Times Marketing, a consumer research and product testing firm. The competition was fierce as there was a record number of entries. Consumers rated and awarded points based on the criteria of taste, value, convenience, healthfulness, ingredients, preparation requirements, appearance, and packaging. To say the least, this was an all-around award and highlights the thought, dedication, collaboration with the retail community, and time spent in developing this product and packaging.

Big John's individually wrapped Pickled Eggs are a true innovation. Not only are they shelf stable, but they're a category exclusive item. There are no other brands producing this type of product, positioning Big John's as a market leader. As a result, these Pickled Eggs are our fastest growing item in convenience stores.

We're very thankful and excited to be winning this award, especially in our current climate where product and packaging safety is ever important. Consumers and retailers can feel comfortable and excited to purchase and stock Big John's Pickled Eggs.

About Red Smith FoodsRed Smith Foods, based in Florida, is the leading provider of a full suite of pickled snack foods, including pickled sausage and pickled eggs. The Big John's brand, produced and family owned for over 45 years, is now America's best-selling brand of pickled snacks. We're the gold standard in this category, setting the bar for taste, flavor, value for consumers, and support for our distribution and retail partners who are eager to grow. Whether you are looking to replace an underperforming brand, stock shelves with protein and Keto options to capitalize on these trends, or just want the best for your customers; Big John's is and should be your first choice.

For more information visit https://redsmithfoods.com/

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-smith-foods-wins-new-product-award-301123862.html

SOURCE Red Smith Foods