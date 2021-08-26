COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof ® names George Limbert as President of the company effective immediately. Limbert has been interim president since October of 2020.

Limbert served as Red Roof's General Counsel for the previous eight years. He has been on the core leadership team that has guided the company throughout the pandemic. Red Roof has overcome these challenges as a well-positioned leader in the industry, seeing consistent increases in all performance metrics.

"Since joining the company in 2013, George has been an integral contributor to our executive team. The Board is confident that his dedication will bring the company future successes," said Mohamed Thowfeek, a member of Red Roof's Board of Directors. "He is the right leader to take us forward - to drive our ambitious growth strategy and continue to create value for our franchisees and our guests."

"It is an honor to be named President of Red Roof," Limbert said. "Our brand is strong. Our business is healthy, and we are poised for dynamic growth in all of our brands: Red Roof Inn, Red Roof PLUS+, HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof and The Red Collection. There is always work to do but we have an experienced, energetic team at Red Roof and exceptional franchisees. Our future is bright."

Earlier this month, the company announced a new prototype for HomeTowne Studios, its extended stay offering. HomeTowne Studios will rapidly become the leader in the economy extended stay segment. The new prototype was launched to great acclaim at the annual meeting of the Asian American Hotel Owners Association in Dallas.

Limbert is an Ohio native. He received a degree in business from The Ohio State University and earned his law degree at the University of Dayton. Limbert is also an adjunct professor teaching Franchise Law at The Ohio State University, Moritz College of Law. He lives in Columbus, Ohio with his wife and their daughter.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less® with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

