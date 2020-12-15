Red Roof® Helps Those In Need Affected By The Pandemic Including Students, First Responders, Healthcare And Remote Workers

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we close 2020 and look to 2021, Red Roof ®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, is continuing to support some of the pandemic's most affected communities: students, first responders, healthcare workers...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As we close 2020 and look to 2021, Red Roof ®, the leader in upscale economy lodging, is continuing to support some of the pandemic's most affected communities: students, first responders, healthcare workers and remote workers with programs tailored just for them, available at participating, select properties. In a challenging year for many, Red Roof is a hospitality industry leader, one of the first brands to offer pioneering programs to fill a pressing need; helping a range of audiences with significantly reduced rates, complimentary rooms and ongoing promotions to ease financial burdens, conform to restricted budgets or just offer peace-of-mind to those who have to forcibly quarantine away from family and friends.

"Lending a helping hand wherever we can, is a core value at Red Roof," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "Strong, impactful programs designed to alleviate the concerns and needs of specific communities are sought now more than ever. At Red Roof, we continue to take the lead as we march into 2021, offering a comfortable, safe place to stay, work or study for students, first responders and healthcare and remote workers."

College and university students who will be returning to school in January and may have to quarantine, can comfortably stay at a Red Roof property near campus and enjoy a 25% discount on current rates through March 31, 2021 using VP code 627535. Students must show valid college identification to receive the 25% discount. Rooms include Fast. Free. Verified. WiFi* that will allow students to be connected and engaged with virtual learning and e-classes during their stays. Pets can travel with students and always stay free**.

The First Responders program offers our brave police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and healthcare workers a 20% rate reduction for stays through June 30, 2021 with VP code 627587. First responder guests must provide valid medical, firefighter, or police identification. These workers can also use the code, REFRESH for a special rate when they need to take a break before or after a shift.

Using promo code, OFFICE, those who are still working from home can take a break and enjoy a highly reduced day rate from $39-59 until 6pm at select properties. The Work Under Our Roof day rate program provides safe, convenient and comfortable "workspaces". Rooms are available from 8am-6pm, 7 days per week, with same day check-in and check-out with reduced rates starting from $39. The Work Under Our Roof Day Rate provides a private and dedicated space to help those who may not have at-home offices or spaces conducive to working from home. No more than two (2) guests are allowed to check in to any one room when checking in under the day rate offer. The day rate cannot be used to host meetings.

The day rate program also extends to truck drivers with the code, BREAK.

All promotions require consumers to book direct at individual properties, via redroof.com (except for day rate) or by calling 800.RED.ROOF.

For guest convenience, many Red Roof locations are exterior corridor properties where separate hotel room doors open to the outside of the building, instead of an interior hallway. After check-in, guests drive to their room instead of walking through the building, reducing contact with interior touchpoints. Red Roof also offers an extensive communication package that includes Fast. Free. Verified WiFi*, free local and long-distance calls, fax, flat-screen TVs and a workstation, as well as complimentary, in-room coffee in most rooms. And as always, one well-behaved domestic pet - cat or dog - is welcome free of charge**.

Red Roof is also offering its guests a HoliStay this holiday season with significant deals at select, convenient locations across the country. With pent up demand from COVID-19 fatigue, many consumers are looking to travel safely from now through January. Just a car drive away, Red Roof is offering discounts to guests who are hitting the road for a safe getaway. Discounts include:

RediRewards ® Exclusives : Save up to 25% (or more) with member-only exclusive deals, plus, earn 500 bonus RediPoints on your first stay when you book and stay by December 29, 2020. Not a RediRewards member? Join today!

® : Save up to 25% (or more) with member-only exclusive deals, plus, earn 500 bonus RediPoints on your first stay when you book and stay by December 29, 2020. Not a RediRewards member? Join today! Room in Your Heart: Through the end of 2020, Red Roof is inviting travelers to stay with them at participating locations and receive a 15% discount through its Room in Your Heart (RIYH) purpose program. Selecting a specific VP code, guests can choose the charity they would like to support when booking their stay. A portion of those stays will be donated to three organizations doing incredible work with students, children and military members, changing their lives in multiple ways on a daily basis: The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), Flying Horse Farms and the Freedom Alliance.

Flying Horse Farms : VP code: 628047

VP code: 628047

Freedom Alliance : VP code: 628048

VP code: 628048

Thurgood Marshall College Fund : VP code: 627809

Red Roof is encouraging travelers to be a part of the Room in Your Heart campaign by booking direct with a VP code at redroof.com , or by calling 800.RED.ROOF or by calling or booking at a specific property. Third Party Bookings are not eligible. May not be combined with any other discounts or offers. Subject to availability.

Red Roof is also ready with RediClean ™. Red Roof RediClean includes rigorous enhanced cleaning protocols giving consumers the confidence they need to hit the road again. Red Roof RediClean is taking cleanliness and hygiene to a whole new level. Red Roof is following all CDC and government guidelines and best practice policies to protect guests and employees. Red Roof properties and their staff are armed with the cleaning protocols to keep themselves and their guests safe. Red Roof has a long-standing reputation for high standards for hotel cleanliness.

About Red Roof®Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 650 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost**. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results. ® - a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

*Verified Wi-Fi at participating locations.

**Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations.

